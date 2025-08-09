Weather News

Nevada Earthquake Update: 3.3 Magnitude Quake Hits Yerington Area

by Jackson
Published On:
Nevada Earthquake Update: 3.3 Magnitude Quake Hits Yerington Area

Residents in western Nevada may have felt a light jolt early Saturday morning when a 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Yerington.

Details of the Earthquake

The earthquake occurred at 12:14 a.m. local time, about 17 kilometers northeast of Yerington, with a depth of roughly 7.4 miles. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports that the quake originated near the Lyon and Mineral County line, an area known for occasional seismic activity due to its location along the Basin and Range fault systems.

Impact and Safety Precautions

As of Saturday morning, only one “Did You Feel It?” report had been submitted, and no damage or injuries were reported. The shaking was considered light and likely only noticeable to people inside their homes or near the epicenter.

While no significant aftershocks are expected, authorities advise residents to secure loose items and review earthquake safety plans.

Seismic Risk in the Region

The region, including Carson City and Fallon, remains in a low-to-moderate seismic risk zone. Small tremors like this are common reminders of Nevada’s geologic activity. USGS continues to monitor the area for any additional movement.

SOURCE

Jackson

Related Articles

Western Michigan Weather: Battle Creek Sets Rainfall Record with 3.73 Inches as Storms Soak Region

Western Michigan Weather: Battle Creek Sets Rainfall Record with 3.73 Inches as Storms Soak Region

Indiana I-65 Bridge Work Nearing Completion with Overnight Closures

Indiana I-65 Bridge Work Nearing Completion with Overnight Closures

Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Flooding Expected in Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 14

Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Flooding Expected in Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 14

Newport Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Flooding Risk by 2 PM Thursday – Travel Delays Possible

Newport Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Flooding Risk by 2 PM Thursday – Travel Delays Possible

San Angelo Weather Alert: 98°F Heat and Storm Risk Thursday – Elevated Fire Danger

San Angelo Weather Alert: 98°F Heat and Storm Risk Thursday – Elevated Fire Danger

Pittsburgh Traffic Alert: Disabled Vehicle Causes Lane Restriction on I-376 Eastbound

Pittsburgh Traffic Alert: Disabled Vehicle Causes Lane Restriction on I-376 Eastbound

Leave a Comment

© 2025 MyLoLowCountry • All rights reserved
About UsContact UsPrivacy PolicyTerms and ConditionsDMCADisclaimer

Home
All Updates
Join
Follow