Lake County, Illinois Residents Warned About Door-to-Door Asphalt Paving Scam

Police in Libertyville and surrounding parts of Lake County are warning residents about a resurfacing scam that’s been targeting homeowners with “too good to be true” offers for cheap asphalt work. The scam involves individuals going door-to-door claiming they have leftover asphalt from another job and offering quick, discounted paving services. But authorities say these so-called deals often end in poor-quality work or unfinished driveways.

How the Scam Works

According to the Libertyville Police Department, the scammers often appear friendly and convincing. They offer what seems like a limited-time opportunity to get driveway or paving work done at a steep discount, claiming they have extra materials from a nearby job. But once hired, they either do a poor job or walk away before finishing.

Common red flags reported include:

High-pressure sales tactics urging quick decisions

Refusal to provide written contracts or estimates

Cash-only payments

No proof of licensing or references

Police say these tactics are designed to get homeowners to agree on the spot without thinking it through or verifying the details.

Tips to Avoid Falling Victim

To protect yourself and your neighbours, Libertyville police recommend the following:

Politely refuse any unsolicited offers for driveway or paving work

Never agree to deals that require immediate payment, especially in cash

Ask for written quotes from well-known local contractors

Check the contractor’s business license and read online reviews or request references

Don’t let anyone pressure you into making a decision on the spot

If something doesn’t feel right, you have every right to say no and report the situation.

What to Do If Approached

Residents who are approached by someone offering these types of services are urged not to engage and instead report the encounter. If you feel safe, call the non-emergency number for Libertyville Police at (847) 362-8310. If you ever feel threatened or unsafe, call 911 immediately.

Community Involvement Is Key

Police say scams like this can be stopped if residents look out for one another and report suspicious activity quickly. If you see someone going door-to-door offering asphalt work or if a neighbour tells you about a similar offer, pass on the warning and contact local authorities.

In a statement, Libertyville Police reminded everyone, “If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.” Staying alert and informed is the best way to protect yourself and your neighbourhood from scams.

Scammers posing as paving contractors are once again making their rounds in Lake County, targeting unsuspecting homeowners with fast-talking promises and cheap prices. But behind the flashy pitch is often a poor job and lost money. Authorities encourage residents to stay sharp, say no to unverified offers, and report any suspicious activity. Being cautious now can prevent bigger problems later.

