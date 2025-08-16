Indianapolis Weather: Heat Index Over 100° with Storm Risk Through Monday

Central Indiana is facing dangerously high heat this weekend, with afternoon heat indices climbing near or above 100 degrees. Limited relief is expected from passing storms, with isolated strong storms possible, especially in the northern and northeastern portions of the state.

Weather Outlook:

Highs in the mid-90s for Saturday and Sunday

Overnight lows in the low-70s, providing little relief

Isolated storms possible, particularly in northern counties, with gusty winds and heavy rain

Safety Tips:

Limit outdoor activity during peak heat hours in the afternoon.

Stay hydrated and take breaks in cooler areas.

Check on vulnerable neighbors (elderly, young children, or those without air conditioning).

For those without AC, cooling centers or shaded outdoor areas are recommended.

Looking Ahead:

The heat will continue through Monday, but temperatures are expected to ease slightly as the week progresses. The National Weather Service warns that additional advisories may be issued if conditions worsen. Stay informed and be cautious during this intense heat.

