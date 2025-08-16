Weather News

Illinois Severe Weather Alert: Strong Winds and Heavy Rain Expected Tonight

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for northwest Illinois this evening as a fast-moving line of strong thunderstorms tracks across the region. The storms, which are expected to bring damaging winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning, will impact areas from Dixon to Morris and extend toward Rockford and parts of the Chicago metro area.

Key Threats:

Damaging winds capable of downing trees and power lines

Heavy rainfall leading to potential flooding

Frequent lightning and reduced visibility

Areas Affected:

Most dangerous storms: Southwest of the Dixon-to-Morris line

Highest risk for wind damage: Areas in the yellow zone on the storm risk map

Broader risk: Green-shaded region, including I-39, I-80, and surrounding routes

Travel Advisory:

Drivers should be alert for reduced visibility, slick roads, and possible road debris along I-39, I-80, and other major routes as storms move through.

Safety Recommendations:

Secure outdoor items to prevent damage from strong winds.

Avoid flooded roadways and seek higher ground if necessary.

Move indoors at the first sign of thunder to stay safe.

Although the storm line is expected to clear the region later tonight, more unsettled weather could follow over the weekend. Be prepared for the possibility of additional watches or warnings if conditions worsen. Stay tuned to local weather updates.

SOURCE

Clarke

