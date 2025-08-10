I-27 Corridor Weather Update: Storm Chances Tonight, Scorching Highs Return by Sunday Afternoon

Lubbock, Texas – Strong thunderstorms are expected to sweep across the Caprock tonight, bringing damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and pockets of heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service warns that scattered storms could impact travel and outdoor events through late evening, particularly in areas west of the I-27 corridor.

Storm Activity and Impact

The storms are expected to diminish overnight, but the threat will return Sunday afternoon, especially in western counties. Cities such as Muleshoe, Littlefield, and Morton may see renewed thunderstorm chances. Meanwhile, much of the region will face rapidly rising temperatures, leading to dangerous heat.

Hot Temperatures Sunday

High temperatures on Sunday will range from 95°F in Lubbock to 102°F in Childress and Turkey, creating elevated heat risks for outdoor workers and vulnerable populations. Residents are advised to limit strenuous activity during peak afternoon hours, drink plenty of water, and avoid leaving children or pets in vehicles.

Travel and Safety Concerns

Roadways could become slick tonight due to heavy downpours, especially in low-lying areas prone to quick flooding. Gusty winds may also knock down small tree limbs and damage light structures.

Looking Ahead

Storm chances will return west of I-27 Sunday afternoon, but the main concern for most will be the extreme heat through early next week. Stay updated with local weather reports and take precautions to stay safe in the intense heat.

SOURCE