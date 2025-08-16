Weather News

Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Boise, Idaho: Heavy Rain and Debris Flows Saturday Afternoon

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon as heavy rain is expected to target wildfire burn scar areas, creating a significant risk for flash flooding and localized debris flows.

Affected Areas:

Idaho: West Central Mountains, Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River region

Oregon: Harney, Baker, and Malheur counties

Cities at risk: McCall, Cascade, Nampa, Ontario, Burns, Baker City

Key Risks:

Heavy rainfall: Intense rain rates may overwhelm drainage areas and lead to flash flooding, especially in wildfire burn scars.

Debris flows: Areas impacted by wildfires are particularly vulnerable to fast-moving debris flows.

Road hazards: Travelers should avoid flooded roads and remain alert for sudden road closures.

Safety Recommendations:

Avoid driving on flooded roads and use alternate routes.

Have evacuation plans ready if you live in vulnerable areas.

Move valuables to higher ground and keep devices charged in case of power outages.

The heaviest rain is expected between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, with rapid runoff likely to affect creeks, streams, and low-lying areas. If conditions worsen, additional Flash Flood Warnings may be issued. Stay informed and take precautions!

