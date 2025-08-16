Dangerously Hot Weekend Ahead for Central Illinois: Heat Indices Exceeding 105°

Central Illinois is in for an intense and dangerous heatwave this weekend, with heat indices reaching between 100° and 110° through at least Monday night. A heat advisory remains in effect across much of the region, including Peoria, Bloomington, Springfield, Decatur, and Champaign, as high temperatures climb into the upper 90s, and humidity makes it feel even hotter.

Key Weather Impacts:

Heat indices near 110° during the afternoon and early evening

Little overnight relief, with lows staying in the mid-70s

Isolated storms possible late tonight into Saturday and again on Monday afternoon, but widespread rain is unlikely

Health and Safety Tips:

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day, particularly in the afternoon and early evening.

Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated.

Check on elderly neighbors, family, and pets, as they are particularly vulnerable to extreme heat.

Consider seeking cooling centers in your area if you don’t have access to air conditioning.

Upcoming Weather Forecast:

Saturday: High of 95°, heat index near 110°, 15% chance of storms

Sunday: High of 96°, heat index near 108°, sunny

Monday: High of 97°, heat index near 110°, 15% chance of storms

Tuesday: High of 92°, 30% chance of storms

Wednesday: High of 84°, 20% chance of morning showers

Relief from the heat will begin by Tuesday, with temperatures easing into the lower 90s and storm chances increasing. By Wednesday, temperatures should drop into the 80s, bringing more comfortable conditions.

Stay informed, stay safe, and take necessary precautions to beat the heat this weekend.

