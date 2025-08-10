California’s 15,000-Year-Old Mysterious Stone Maze Continues to Baffle Historians

In the hills of Hemet, California, a massive stone carving known as the Maze Stone has been perplexing experts for decades. The petroglyph, measuring three feet square, features a maze design formed by four interlocking swastikas, a symbol unlike anything else found in California.

The Maze Stone’s Discovery and Protection

The Maze Stone was donated to Riverside County in 1956 and is now housed in Maze Stone County Park, where it is protected and available for public viewing. Historical records reveal that archaeologists have linked the design to a little-known “Maze Culture,” a culture identified solely by this carving and another found in San Diego County. No other physical evidence of this culture has been uncovered.

Theories About the Maze Stone’s Origins

Some researchers speculate that the design could be as old as 15,000 years and may have been created by the Cascadians, a prehistoric group some believe might have been ancestors of the Maya. Another theory suggests that the stone was carved around A.D. 500 by Chinese Buddhist monks, due to its resemblance to religious symbols from Asia. A few historians even propose that the stone could indicate early Chinese contact with North America, long before the arrival of Columbus.

Despite numerous studies and theories, no conclusive evidence has confirmed any of these ideas, and the Maze Stone remains a mystery. It continues to attract historians, amateur archaeologists, and curious visitors eager to solve the puzzle of this ancient site.

Visiting the Maze Stone

The Maze Stone is located in Maze Stone County Park, accessible by taking State Highway 74 and driving 3.2 miles north on California Avenue. The landmark is on display year-round, offering a unique opportunity for travelers to see this ancient and mysterious carving for themselves.

