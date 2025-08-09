We Dare You to Say These 11 Rhode Island Places Correctly on Your First Try (Spoiler: You Can’t)

Rhode Island may be the smallest state in the U.S., but it has more than its fair share of place names that trip people up. Thanks to its mix of Native American, English, and Portuguese influences, plus a strong New England accent, newcomers (and even some locals) struggle to pronounce these spots correctly. Think you can get them all right on your first try? Good luck.

1. Pawtuxet

Locals say: “Puh-TUCK-sit” — not “Paw-tux-et.”

2. Scituate

Locals say: “SITCH-u-it” — skip the “a” sound you’re tempted to add.

3. Quonochontaug

Locals say: “KWAH-nuh-kawn-tog” — yes, it’s a mouthful.

4. Apponaug

Locals say: “APP-uh-nog” — not “App-oh-nawg.”

5. Pascoag

Locals say: “PASS-kuh” — don’t let the spelling fool you.

6. Warwick

Locals say: “WAR-ick” — the second “w” is silent.

7. Wickford

Locals say: “WICK-fid” — because Rhode Island drops R’s like they’re hot potatoes.

8. Narragansett

Locals say: “Nair-uh-GAN-sit” — roll through it smoothly.

9. Chepachet

Locals say: “Cheh-PATCH-it” — not “Chee-pah-chet.”

10. Misquamicut

Locals say: “Miss-KWAH-muh-cut” — try saying that three times fast.

11. Woonsocket

Locals say: “Woon-SOCK-it” — and no, it’s not about socks.

Rhode Island’s tricky place names are part of its charm, and getting them right is like joining an exclusive club. If you master these, you’re well on your way to speaking like a true Rhode Islander.

