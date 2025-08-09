We Dare You to Say These 11 Rhode Island Places Correctly on Your First Try (Spoiler: You Can’t)

Rhode Island may be the smallest state in the U.S., but it has more than its fair share of place names that trip people up. Thanks to its mix of Native American, English, and Portuguese influences, plus a strong New England accent, newcomers (and even some locals) struggle to pronounce these spots correctly. Think you can get them all right on your first try? Good luck.
1. Pawtuxet
Locals say: “Puh-TUCK-sit” — not “Paw-tux-et.”
2. Scituate
Locals say: “SITCH-u-it” — skip the “a” sound you’re tempted to add.
3. Quonochontaug
Locals say: “KWAH-nuh-kawn-tog” — yes, it’s a mouthful.
4. Apponaug
Locals say: “APP-uh-nog” — not “App-oh-nawg.”
5. Pascoag
Locals say: “PASS-kuh” — don’t let the spelling fool you.
6. Warwick
Locals say: “WAR-ick” — the second “w” is silent.
7. Wickford
Locals say: “WICK-fid” — because Rhode Island drops R’s like they’re hot potatoes.
8. Narragansett
Locals say: “Nair-uh-GAN-sit” — roll through it smoothly.
9. Chepachet
Locals say: “Cheh-PATCH-it” — not “Chee-pah-chet.”
10. Misquamicut
Locals say: “Miss-KWAH-muh-cut” — try saying that three times fast.
11. Woonsocket
Locals say: “Woon-SOCK-it” — and no, it’s not about socks.
Rhode Island’s tricky place names are part of its charm, and getting them right is like joining an exclusive club. If you master these, you’re well on your way to speaking like a true Rhode Islander.
SOURCES
[1] https://www.aol.com/rhode-island-pronunciation-guide-35-090124726.html
[2] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=smE2TynzvfY
[3] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ot8sovKUc_E
[4] https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/pronounce-tricky-ri-names-heres-090111859.html
[5] https://www.themunicipal.com/2023/07/rhode-island-a-cornucopia-of-fascinating-names/