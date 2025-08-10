If You’ve Experienced These 10 Things, You’ve Lived in New Hampshire for Far Too Long

You’ve Lost Track of How Many Towns You’ve Been to

New Hampshire is home to over 200 towns and cities, and you’ve probably visited most of them—whether for work, school, or just because you’re bored and want to see something new. You’ve Said “Live Free or Die” as a Joke… and Actually Meant It

The state motto is more than just a saying; it’s a lifestyle. You’ve probably used it to justify something rebellious, like skipping a meeting or refusing to wear a jacket in the winter. You’ve Had a “Flatlander” Conversation

You know the drill: someone from out of state (usually Massachusetts) asks you where the “real” mountains are, and you have to explain that, yes, we actually do have real mountains here, not just the view of them. You’ve Started Criticizing Massachusetts Drivers

After years of driving on New Hampshire roads, you’ve become an expert at spotting out-of-state plates. You’re definitely not afraid to shake your head at the way a Massachusetts driver handles a roundabout or a snowstorm. You’ve Complained About the “Mud Season”

Springtime in New Hampshire is essentially one giant muddy mess. You’ve probably had enough of the mess that comes between the snow melting and before the grass fully grows back. You Know Every Backroad and Shortcut to Avoid Traffic

Forget the highways! You’ve mastered the art of taking backroads to avoid traffic, and you’ve probably made it a point to take the scenic route when you don’t really have to be anywhere. You’ve Had a Heated Debate Over the “Best” Covered Bridge

Covered bridges are a thing of pride here, and after living in New Hampshire for a while, you’ve definitely had a long discussion about which one is the most picturesque or historic. You’ve Used “The Granite State” as a Convenient Excuse

When someone asks you about your state’s weather, politics, or anything else, you’ve probably used “Well, we’re the Granite State…” to explain why things are a little different here than in other states. You’ve Been to a “Town Meeting” (And You Know the Drama That Can Go Down)

It doesn’t matter if you were interested in the town budget or not—once you’ve sat through a local town meeting, you know how heated and passionate people can get over things like parking regulations or dog leash laws. You’ve Complained About the “Tourists” (While Secretly Enjoying the Extra Income)

Tourists flood New Hampshire for the foliage in the fall or skiing in the winter, and you’ve probably rolled your eyes at them, only to secretly be glad they’re spending money in your state.

Living in New Hampshire for too long means you’ve fully embraced the quirks of the state, sometimes with a love/hate relationship. But even with all the oddities, there’s no place quite like it!

