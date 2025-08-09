If You’ve Experienced These 10 Things, You’ve Lived in Maine for Far Too Long

Maine is beautiful, rugged, and full of charm — but spend enough time here, and you start to notice some quirks only long-term Mainers will understand. If these experiences sound familiar, you might have been in the Pine Tree State a little too long.

1. You Own More Flannel Shirts Than Regular Ones

Flannel isn’t just fashion here — it’s a lifestyle.

2. You Can Crack a Lobster in Under 30 Seconds

Tourists struggle with the shell. You? You’re done before they’ve even picked up the cracker.

3. You Stop Noticing the Smell of Low Tide

At some point, the ocean scent — seaweed and all — just becomes background noise.

4. You Complain When It’s 80 Degrees

Mainers are built for cool weather. Anything above that feels like a heatwave.

5. You’ve Driven Hours for a “Quick” Trip

Two-hour drives don’t scare you — especially if there’s a good diner or flea market at the end.

6. You Can Spot a Tourist From a Mile Away

Usually because they’re wearing brand-new L.L.Bean gear and still asking for directions to “Bar Harbor” (pronounced wrong, of course).

7. You’ve Shoveled Snow in April

Spring doesn’t always mean warm weather here — sometimes it means one last snowstorm.

8. You Know All the Best Whoopie Pie Spots

And you have a firm opinion about which one is the best.

9. You Give Directions Using Landmarks, Not Street Names

“Go past the old red barn, take a right at the lobster shack, and you’ll be there.”

10. You’ve Stopped Being Surprised by Moose in the Road

At this point, you just slow down, wait, and maybe take a picture.

If these sound like everyday life, congratulations — you’ve officially gone full Mainer. You’ve adapted to the weather, embraced the traditions, and learned to live life on Maine time.

