8 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Maine

You’ll Get Really Into Lobster

Lobster is practically a religion here. You’ll find yourself eating it more than you expected, whether it’s in a roll, bisque, or simply steamed. You might even start to refer to it as “lobstah” without realizing it. “Ayuh” Will Become Part of Your Vocabulary

The Maine accent is contagious, and before you know it, you’ll be slipping “Ayuh” into your conversations. It’s a simple, nonchalant affirmation, but it makes you feel like a true Mainer. The Weather Will Keep You on Your Toes

Maine’s weather can be a bit unpredictable, especially in spring and fall. One minute it’s sunny and warm, the next it’s snowing. Get used to layering your clothes and checking the forecast multiple times a day! You’ll Learn to Appreciate a Good “Mud Season”

After the snow melts but before the flowers bloom, it’s “mud season”—and it’s a real thing. You’ll spend a lot of time trying to avoid muddy roads, and your car will rarely stay clean during this time. The Best Seafood Isn’t Always Fancy

Forget the five-star restaurants! The best seafood in Maine often comes from roadside shacks, tiny lobster pounds, or food trucks. Fresh and simple is the way to go here, and you’ll quickly realize you don’t need anything fancier. You’ll Hear “Mainers Are Different” All the Time

Mainers are known for their independence and pride. Locals love to joke that they’re “different,” and they’re right—they’re fiercely proud of their unique way of life and will happily let you know how their state stands apart from the rest. You’ll Never Escape the “Whoopie Pie” Debate

The “Whoopie Pie” is a beloved Maine treat, but there’s always a heated debate about which bakery or homemade version is the best. Prepare for arguments with locals about which variation reigns supreme. You’ll Be Surrounded by Moose (But Never See One)

Moose sightings are rare but highly coveted. You’ll hear endless stories from people who have seen one, but despite all your searching, you may never encounter one yourself—though you’ll definitely see their tracks and signs along the way.

Living in Maine means getting accustomed to its quirks and charms. Whether it’s learning the lingo, embracing the weather, or diving into the local food scene, Maine has a way of making you feel at home—even in the most unusual ways!

