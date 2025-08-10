11 Rhode Island Town Names That’ll Make Your GPS Have an Existential Crisis

- Woonsocket
Your GPS will probably question its purpose as it tries to pronounce this one. It’s “Woon-socket”, not “Woon-soh-kit” or “Woon-socket.”
- Pawtucket
This one’s a classic, but it’s easy to trip up. It’s pronounced “Paw-tuck-it”, not “Paw-took-it.”
- Quonset
With a name like that, your GPS will wonder if it’s in the right state. It’s “Kwan-set”, not “Kwon-set” or “Quon-zet.”
- Narragansett
You’ll probably hear your GPS internally scream at this one. It’s “Narra-gan-set”, with a soft “g,” not “Narrah-gan-set.”
- Exeter
GPS might try to pronounce it like “Exit-er” (it’s not), but it’s “Ex-ter”, with a soft “e” at the beginning.
- Cumberland
The name might seem straightforward, but some GPS systems may hesitate between “Cumber-land” or “Cumber-lund.” It’s “Cumber-land”!
- West Greenwich
The name sounds like it should be “Green-witch,” but it’s “Green-ich” with no “w” sound.
- Tiverton
This one seems easy until the GPS starts doubting itself. It’s “Tiv-er-ton”, not “Tiv-er-tin.”
- Jamestown
Not too crazy, but the GPS may overthink it—especially since there’s another “Jamestown” in Virginia. Rhode Island’s “Jamestown” is straightforward, like the one you’d expect.
- North Kingstown
Watch your GPS question its existence as it tries to understand this dual-pronunciation. It’s “North King-stown” (not “King’s-town” or “King-ston”).
- Hopkinton
With so many variations of similar names, your GPS will feel like it’s in a loop. It’s “Hop-kin-ton”, not “Hop-kinton.”
These Rhode Island town names are a test for any GPS, and it’s almost guaranteed to make your device question its life choices every time you enter one!
