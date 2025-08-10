11 Rhode Island Town Names That’ll Make Your GPS Have an Existential Crisis

Woonsocket

Your GPS will probably question its purpose as it tries to pronounce this one. It’s “Woon-socket”, not “Woon-soh-kit” or “Woon-socket.” Pawtucket

This one’s a classic, but it’s easy to trip up. It’s pronounced “Paw-tuck-it”, not “Paw-took-it.” Quonset

With a name like that, your GPS will wonder if it’s in the right state. It’s “Kwan-set”, not “Kwon-set” or “Quon-zet.” Narragansett

You’ll probably hear your GPS internally scream at this one. It’s “Narra-gan-set”, with a soft “g,” not “Narrah-gan-set.” Exeter

GPS might try to pronounce it like “Exit-er” (it’s not), but it’s “Ex-ter”, with a soft “e” at the beginning. Cumberland

The name might seem straightforward, but some GPS systems may hesitate between “Cumber-land” or “Cumber-lund.” It’s “Cumber-land”! West Greenwich

The name sounds like it should be “Green-witch,” but it’s “Green-ich” with no “w” sound. Tiverton

This one seems easy until the GPS starts doubting itself. It’s “Tiv-er-ton”, not “Tiv-er-tin.” Jamestown

Not too crazy, but the GPS may overthink it—especially since there’s another “Jamestown” in Virginia. Rhode Island’s “Jamestown” is straightforward, like the one you’d expect. North Kingstown

Watch your GPS question its existence as it tries to understand this dual-pronunciation. It’s “North King-stown” (not “King’s-town” or “King-ston”). Hopkinton

With so many variations of similar names, your GPS will feel like it’s in a loop. It’s “Hop-kin-ton”, not “Hop-kinton.”

These Rhode Island town names are a test for any GPS, and it’s almost guaranteed to make your device question its life choices every time you enter one!

SOURCES

