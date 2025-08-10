USA News

11 Rhode Island Town Names That’ll Make Your GPS Have an Existential Crisis

  1. Woonsocket
    Your GPS will probably question its purpose as it tries to pronounce this one. It’s “Woon-socket”, not “Woon-soh-kit” or “Woon-socket.”
  2. Pawtucket
    This one’s a classic, but it’s easy to trip up. It’s pronounced “Paw-tuck-it”, not “Paw-took-it.”
  3. Quonset
    With a name like that, your GPS will wonder if it’s in the right state. It’s “Kwan-set”, not “Kwon-set” or “Quon-zet.”
  4. Narragansett
    You’ll probably hear your GPS internally scream at this one. It’s “Narra-gan-set”, with a soft “g,” not “Narrah-gan-set.”
  5. Exeter
    GPS might try to pronounce it like “Exit-er” (it’s not), but it’s “Ex-ter”, with a soft “e” at the beginning.
  6. Cumberland
    The name might seem straightforward, but some GPS systems may hesitate between “Cumber-land” or “Cumber-lund.” It’s “Cumber-land”!
  7. West Greenwich
    The name sounds like it should be “Green-witch,” but it’s “Green-ich” with no “w” sound.
  8. Tiverton
    This one seems easy until the GPS starts doubting itself. It’s “Tiv-er-ton”, not “Tiv-er-tin.”
  9. Jamestown
    Not too crazy, but the GPS may overthink it—especially since there’s another “Jamestown” in Virginia. Rhode Island’s “Jamestown” is straightforward, like the one you’d expect.
  10. North Kingstown
    Watch your GPS question its existence as it tries to understand this dual-pronunciation. It’s “North King-stown” (not “King’s-town” or “King-ston”).
  11. Hopkinton
    With so many variations of similar names, your GPS will feel like it’s in a loop. It’s “Hop-kin-ton”, not “Hop-kinton.”

These Rhode Island town names are a test for any GPS, and it’s almost guaranteed to make your device question its life choices every time you enter one!

