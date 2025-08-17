11 of the Weirdest New Hampshire Roadside Attractions Worth Stopping For

New Hampshire may be known for its stunning mountain landscapes and quaint towns, but it also boasts some incredibly quirky roadside attractions. These offbeat stops are perfect for anyone looking for something a little weird and a lot of fun. Here are 11 of the weirdest roadside attractions in New Hampshire that are definitely worth a visit:

1. The Old Man of the Mountain Memorial

Located in Franconia Notch State Park, the Old Man of the Mountain was a natural rock formation that resembled the profile of an old man. Though it collapsed in 2003, the memorial at the Old Man of the Mountain Heritage Trail offers a quirky tribute with a beautiful overlook and a tribute to the beloved formation.

2. The World’s Largest Weathervane

In Derry, you’ll find the World’s Largest Weathervane, standing proudly at 14 feet tall. The weathervane is perched on top of a giant barn, making it a fun stop for anyone who loves unique, oversized attractions.

3. The Mount Washington Cog Railway

This iconic railway is the first cog railway in the U.S. and takes visitors to the top of Mount Washington. While it’s not as bizarre as some other attractions, the thought of riding a historic cog railway up one of the most windy places on earth is definitely an adventure worth having.

4. The Polka Dot Building

Located in Plymouth, the Polka Dot Building is, as you might guess, a building covered in bright polka dots. It’s an unexpected sight that stands out against the surrounding natural beauty, offering a playful and funky place to snap a photo.

5. The Hobo Railroad

If you’re in Lincoln, you can take a ride on the Hobo Railroad, a quirky, vintage train ride through the White Mountains. While it may sound like a regular railroad, the theme and the name make it an amusing and offbeat attraction, perfect for families.

6. The American Police Motorcycle Museum

In Laconia, check out the American Police Motorcycle Museum, which houses a collection of over 70 motorcycles used by police forces over the years. It’s a bit unusual, but motorcycle enthusiasts or fans of the odd will find it an interesting stop.

7. The Mystery Spot

Located in Gilford, the Mystery Spot is a mysterious roadside attraction where visitors can experience optical illusions, gravity-defying phenomena, and other strange occurrences. You have to see it to believe it!

8. The House of 7 Gables

In Salem, though not in Massachusetts, the House of 7 Gables in New Hampshire is worth a visit for its freaky architecture. Built with seven gables and an unusual design, the house’s charm comes from its peculiar structure, making it an interesting photo opportunity.

9. The Ice Castles

Every winter, the Ice Castles in Lincoln transform into a breathtaking frozen wonderland. The giant ice sculptures, lit up by colored lights, make for a magical, albeit chilly, roadside stop. It’s an extraordinary sight, full of ice towers, tunnels, and frozen waterfalls.

10. The Big Rocking Chair

In Newport, you’ll find a giant rocking chair that’s impossible to miss. It stands 15 feet tall and is a fun, oversized attraction for anyone passing through. Perfect for a quirky photo op, this attraction is great for stretching your legs and snapping some fun pictures.

11. The International Cryptozoology Museum

While technically located in Portland, Maine, this museum is close enough to New Hampshire to make a great day trip. It’s dedicated to cryptozoology, the study of creatures like Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster, and other mysterious creatures. If you’re into the bizarre and supernatural, this museum is a must-see.

From the quirky weathervane to the frozen ice castles, these weird roadside attractions in New Hampshire offer something for everyone who enjoys the strange, unique, and unexpected. If you’re planning a road trip through the state, these oddities are definitely worth adding to your itinerary!

SOURCES