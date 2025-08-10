11 of the Weirdest Nevada Roadside Attractions Worth Stopping For

The Neon Boneyard (Las Vegas)

This is where old neon signs go to retire. You’ll find everything from vintage casino signs to quirky artworks that tell the history of Las Vegas. It’s a glowing, nostalgic trip through the past! Carhenge (Elko)

It’s like Stonehenge, but with cars! This peculiar roadside attraction features a circle of classic cars arranged in a monument-like fashion. It’s strange and hilarious, and you can take your photo with the “Carhenge” just like it’s the real thing. The International Car Forest of the Last Church (Goldfield)

Imagine a forest… of cars. That’s what you get at this funky art installation, where old vehicles are planted upright in the desert as though they’re part of a strange alien landscape. It’s a must-see for car lovers and anyone with a sense of humor. The Big Penguin (Tonopah)

This giant, colorful penguin standing on the side of the road is impossible to miss. It’s a fun and quirky stop in the middle of nowhere, and it’s one of those unexpected treasures you don’t see every day. The Shoe Tree (Minden)

Located in the town of Minden, this tree is covered in shoes—lots of shoes! People from all over leave a pair hanging from the branches, creating a surreal, shoe-covered landscape. It’s both odd and strangely beautiful. The Extraterrestrial Highway (Route 375)

A stretch of highway where UFO sightings are reported often. Along the route, you’ll find signs and other strange attractions like the Alien Research Center, making it the perfect pit stop for any conspiracy theorist or UFO enthusiast. The World’s Largest Collection of Comic Book Art (Las Vegas)

The Neonopolis in Las Vegas is home to an enormous collection of comic book art. It’s a funky, offbeat display that celebrates geek culture and might just be the most colorful stop on your trip. The Bigfoot Discovery Museum (Gerlach)

Looking for Bigfoot? Stop by this quirky museum, which is filled with exhibits dedicated to the elusive creature. It’s a fun, bizarre experience for fans of cryptozoology and mystery. The Clown Motel (Tonopah)

This creepy motel is exactly what it sounds like—clowns everywhere! From clown paintings to clown figurines, it’s a bizarre, slightly unsettling stop. If you love strange motels or have a thing for clowns, this is your place. The Pyramid Lake

This natural wonder also features the infamous “Pyramid”, a massive rock formation in the middle of the lake. While not exactly weird in itself, the mysterious stories surrounding the area and its indigenous significance make it a must-see stop on your Nevada road trip. The Lucky Strike Mine (Goldfield)

Hidden away in Goldfield, this old mine is now an attraction where visitors can explore and see a glimpse of Nevada’s mining history. What makes it “weird” is the eerie feeling and the strange mine tours offered, where ghost stories and spooky tales add an extra touch of mystery.

These roadside oddities give Nevada its weird charm, offering unexpected experiences you won’t forget anytime soon!

