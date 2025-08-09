11 Delaware Town Names That’ll Make Your GPS Have an Existential Crisis

Delaware may be small, but it’s packed with towns that can trip up even the most confident navigator. Between the unusual spellings, local pronunciations, and names that sound nothing like they look, your GPS might second-guess itself — and so might you. Here are 11 Delaware town names that could make any device (or out-of-towner) do a double-take.

1. Leipsic

Locals say: “LIE-sick” — not “Leep-sick” or “Lip-sick.”

2. Viola

Locals say: “VYE-oh-la” — emphasis on the first syllable, not like the musical instrument.

3. Felton

Locals say: “FELL-tin” — quick and clipped, Delaware-style.

4. Dagsboro

Locals say: “DAGS-burrow” — not “Dagz-boro.”

5. Selbyville

Locals say: “SELL-bee-vil” — easy to say wrong if you overthink it.

6. Houston

Locals say: “HOW-stun” — just like the one in Delaware, not the city in Texas.

7. Cheswold

Locals say: “CHEZ-wold” — smooth and fast, almost one word.

8. Bear

Locals say: Just like the animal — but somehow, newcomers still try to get creative.

9. Smyrna

Locals say: “SMUR-nuh” — not “Smeer-na” or “Smy-er-na.”

10. Magnolia

Locals say: “Mag-NO-lee-uh” — but said so quickly it almost sounds like “Mag-nol-ya.”

11. Odessa

Locals say: “Oh-DESS-uh” — simple, but easy to butcher if you add extra flair.

These tricky Delaware town names are part of the state’s small-but-mighty personality. Master them, and you’ll blend right in with the locals — and maybe even help your GPS keep its cool.

SOURCES

[1] https://history.delaware.gov/2024/01/18/a-guide-to-commonly-mispronounced-delaware-places/

[2] https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/state-pride/delaware/weird-word-pronunciation-de

[3] https://www.reddit.com/r/Delaware/comments/66leul/delaware_geography_pronunciation/

[4] https://www.rd.com/list/difficult-to-pronounce-towns/

[5] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vXwYLYVXDo