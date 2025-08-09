10 of the Loveliest Lakeside Towns in Utah

Utah is famous for its red rock landscapes, national parks, and mountain ranges — but it’s also home to some stunning lakeside destinations. From peaceful small towns to popular recreation spots, these charming places combine beautiful water views with plenty of outdoor activities. Here are 10 of the loveliest lakeside towns to visit in the Beehive State.

1. Garden City – Bear Lake

Known as the “Caribbean of the Rockies” for its bright turquoise waters, Garden City is perfect for boating, fishing, and enjoying famous raspberry shakes.

2. Saratoga Springs – Utah Lake

Set along the northwest shore of Utah Lake, this growing community offers lakeside parks, trails, and relaxing hot springs.

3. Manila – Flaming Gorge Reservoir

A gateway to Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area, Manila is a paradise for anglers, campers, and anyone who loves dramatic cliffside views.

4. Huntsville – Pineview Reservoir

This picturesque town in Ogden Valley sits near Pineview Reservoir, where you can swim, paddleboard, or just relax by the shore.

5. Stockton – Great Salt Lake Shorelands

While the Great Salt Lake isn’t known for swimming, Stockton offers scenic views, birdwatching, and peaceful sunsets over the water.

6. Fairview – Scofield Reservoir Access

A short drive from Scofield Reservoir, Fairview combines small-town charm with access to fishing, kayaking, and camping spots.

7. Dutch John – Flaming Gorge Access

Close to the water and surrounded by incredible red rock scenery, Dutch John is ideal for fishing trips and river rafting adventures.

8. Saratoga Springs Marina Area – Utah Lake

This part of Saratoga Springs features boat ramps, picnic areas, and lakefront walking trails for a relaxed afternoon escape.

9. Laketown – Bear Lake South Shore

Located on Bear Lake’s southern tip, Laketown offers quiet beaches, boating opportunities, and less tourist traffic than the busier north shore.

10. Boulder – Near Lower Bowns Reservoir

Though known for its red rock surroundings, Boulder offers nearby access to Lower Bowns Reservoir — a peaceful spot for fishing and canoeing.

Utah’s lakeside towns offer more than just pretty views — they’re gateways to outdoor adventures, wildlife watching, and peaceful getaways. Whether you’re into boating, fishing, or just soaking up nature, these destinations are worth adding to your travel list.

