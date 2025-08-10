10 of the Loveliest Lakeside Towns in Delaware

Rehoboth Beach

While famous for its beaches, Rehoboth also has lovely lakeside areas like Lake Gerar, where you can enjoy a peaceful stroll, fishing, or a picnic surrounded by nature. Milford

Located on the scenic Mispillion River, Milford offers lakeside charm with spots like Silver Lake Park, where you can enjoy tranquil waters and beautiful walking trails. Lewes

Lewes is known for its quaint, historic charm and close proximity to the scenic Delaware Bay. It has several lovely lakeside areas, including the scenic, peaceful Canary Creek, ideal for kayaking and relaxation. Dover

Dover is home to Silver Lake, a serene spot for picnicking, fishing, and enjoying quiet lakeside views. It’s perfect for a relaxing afternoon in nature. Laurel

Laurel’s Trap Pond State Park features beautiful lakes and ponds surrounded by lush forest. You can canoe or kayak along the waterways while spotting local wildlife in this tranquil area. Harrington

Lake Forest is a hidden gem in Harrington, with its calm waters and natural beauty. The area offers fishing and small, scenic parks perfect for a lakeside escape. Bethany Beach

While mainly known for its beaches, Bethany Beach is close to scenic lakes like the lovely and quiet Lake Bethany, where you can enjoy a peaceful stroll or a day of quiet fishing. Selbyville

Nestled near the Assawoman Bay, Selbyville offers charming lakeside views, especially at places like the quiet, serene Swann Cove, perfect for birdwatching and nature walks. Fenwick Island

Fenwick Island offers lovely lakeside retreats near the Assawoman Canal. You’ll find tranquil spots like the Fenwick Island State Park, where water activities and lakeside relaxation await. Newark

While Newark is best known for the University of Delaware, it’s also home to beautiful lakeside settings like White Clay Creek State Park. The park features picturesque lakes and creeks, perfect for a peaceful hike or a kayak trip.

These charming towns not only offer lakeside beauty but also a chance to enjoy nature, fishing, or simply relaxing by the water in Delaware.

