10 Hilarious Sayings You’ll Only Hear in Indiana

“If you don’t like the weather, just wait five minutes.”

Indiana’s weather can change on a dime, so it’s a running joke that no matter what it’s like now, it’ll soon be different. “You’re not from around here, are ya?”

A classic way to let someone know they’re a bit out of place. In Indiana, it’s said with a smile, but you’ll definitely feel like an outsider if you’re not local. “That’s about as useful as a screen door on a submarine.”

When something is totally pointless, this phrase gets a good laugh. It’s a funny way to say something isn’t very helpful. “He’s as lost as a goose in a hailstorm.”

This is how folks describe someone who is really confused or off-track. It’s an amusing and colorful way to show someone is in over their head. “Colder than a well digger’s butt.”

A quirky way to describe how cold it is. It’s one of those sayings that gets chuckles every time, even if it’s freezing outside. “It’s a little tight in here; like a bull in a china shop.”

A funny way to describe a crowded or uncomfortable situation, comparing it to a clumsy bull in a delicate setting. “He’s got a face for radio.”

A playful way of telling someone they might not be the best looking, but it’s all in good fun. Indiana folks love to joke about this! “That’s as good as a two-headed penny.”

When something seems too good to be true or isn’t quite right, this phrase is used to humorously call out the oddness. “More nervous than a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs.”

When someone is anxious or uneasy, this saying gets a good laugh, imagining a cat in a situation with lots of potential for disaster. “You couldn’t hit water if you fell out of a boat.”

A funny way to describe someone who’s not very good at something, especially when it comes to coordination or skill.

These sayings reflect the friendly, humorous nature of Hoosiers and show how people in Indiana love to make light of everyday situations.

