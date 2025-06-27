Workers at the Ladson Concrete Supplier put out an equipment fire

LADSON, S.C. – Fire crews responded to an equipment fire at the Van Smith Block Company in Ladson on Wednesday. The concrete supplier, located on Highway 78, was the site of the blaze, which prompted a swift response from multiple agencies.

Firefighters Quickly Contain the Blaze

The fire was first noticed by an engine from Dorchester County Fire Rescue, which was returning to their station after a visit to a local repair shop. The crew spotted a column of black smoke rising from the area and immediately proceeded to the scene. Upon arrival, they found a large machine engulfed in flames and began efforts to extinguish the fire.

No Injuries Reported

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the fire. Firefighters worked quickly to prevent further damage, but the cause of the blaze has not been disclosed. The fire remains under investigation by authorities.

