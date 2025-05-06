WisconsinTraffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Wisconsin’s right turn on red rule remains largely consistent in 2025, but understanding its specifics and recent clarifications is crucial for safe and legal driving.

The Core Rule

In Wisconsin, drivers are generally permitted to make a right turn at a red light after coming to a complete stop. This stop must be made before entering the crosswalk or intersection. After stopping, drivers may cautiously enter the intersection to make a right turn into the nearest available lane for traffic moving to the right.

Key Requirements and Exceptions

Complete Stop: You must come to a full stop before the crosswalk or intersection line.

If there’s a sign at the intersection stating “No Turn on Red,” you cannot legally turn right on red at that location. Yielding: You must yield to pedestrians, bicyclists, personal delivery devices, and any other lawful users of the intersection or crosswalk. Yielding also applies to vehicles making lawful U-turns or other traffic with the right-of-way.

The turn must be made into the nearest lawfully available lane. At intersections with two right-turn lanes, the leftmost right-turn lane may turn into the second lane from the right, but only if marked and allowed. Crossing Traffic: Except for the special case of the leftmost right-turn lane at dual right-turn intersections, you may not make a right turn on red if it requires crossing moving traffic lanes.

Liability and Enforcement

If a driver fails to follow these rules-such as not stopping, failing to yield, or turning where prohibited-they may be cited and held liable for any resulting accidents. Penalties include fines, demerit points, and potential civil liability for injuries or damages.

Special Circumstances

Left Turn on Red: Wisconsin also allows a left turn on red, but only from a one-way street onto another one-way street, after a complete stop and yielding to all other users.

Wisconsin also allows a left turn on red, but only from a one-way street onto another one-way street, after a complete stop and yielding to all other users. Flashing Red Lights: Treat as a stop sign; the same rules for right turns on red apply.

Summary Table

Requirement Rule/Clarification (2025) Complete Stop Required before turning Prohibiting Sign Present No right turn on red allowed Yield to Pedestrians Always required Lane Restrictions Nearest available lane only Dual Right-Turn Lanes Special rule for leftmost lane Crossing Moving Traffic Not allowed except as specified

Wisconsin’s right turn on red rule prioritizes safety and clarity. Always check for signage, stop fully, yield as required, and proceed only when safe. Want to know more about left turns on red or penalties for violations?

