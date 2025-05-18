We Dare You to Say These 11 California Places Correctly on Your First Try (Spoiler: You Can’t)

Absolutely! California is a melting pot of languages and cultures, and some of its place names are notoriously tricky-even for locals. Here are 11 California places that’ll challenge your tongue. We dare you to say them all correctly on your first try (no peeking at the pronunciations!):
1. Tuolumne
(Too-AH-lum-nee)
A county and river in the Sierra Nevada, this one trips up even seasoned Californians.
2. La Jolla
(La HOY-uh)
This San Diego seaside neighborhood borrows from Spanish, but the “J” is silent!
3. Zzyzx
(ZYE-zix)
A desert outpost near Baker, this is often called the “last word in the English language.”
4. Cuyama
(Kwee-YAH-ma)
A rural valley and town in Santa Barbara County with a name that’s not as it seems.
5. Lompoc
(LOM-poke)
Not “Lom-pock!” This Central Coast town’s name is a common pitfall.
6. Mokelumne
(Moe-KELL-um-nee)
A river and region in Northern California, its Native American roots make for a tongue-twister.
7. Sausalito
(Sah-suh-LEE-toe)
This picturesque Bay Area town is often mispronounced as “Salsa-lito.”
8. Ojai
(OH-hi)
A serene valley town, not “Oh-jay” or “Oh-ha.”
9. Pajaro
(PAH-ha-row)
Spanish for “bird,” but the “j” is pronounced like an “h.”
10. Cahuenga
(Kuh-WENG-uh)
A famous boulevard and pass in Los Angeles, this one stumps even natives.
11. San Joaquin
(San Wah-KEEN)
This Central Valley county and river is often mispronounced as “San Joe-kwin.”
How Did You Do?
If you got even half right, you’re a California pronunciation pro! Next time you’re road-tripping the Golden State, you’ll be ready to impress locals-and maybe even correct a few.
