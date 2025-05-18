We Dare You to Say These 11 California Places Correctly on Your First Try (Spoiler: You Can’t)

Usa laws

Absolutely! California is a melting pot of languages and cultures, and some of its place names are notoriously tricky-even for locals. Here are 11 California places that’ll challenge your tongue. We dare you to say them all correctly on your first try (no peeking at the pronunciations!):

1. Tuolumne

(Too-AH-lum-nee)
A county and river in the Sierra Nevada, this one trips up even seasoned Californians.

2. La Jolla

(La HOY-uh)
This San Diego seaside neighborhood borrows from Spanish, but the “J” is silent!

3. Zzyzx

(ZYE-zix)
A desert outpost near Baker, this is often called the “last word in the English language.”

4. Cuyama

(Kwee-YAH-ma)
A rural valley and town in Santa Barbara County with a name that’s not as it seems.

5. Lompoc

(LOM-poke)
Not “Lom-pock!” This Central Coast town’s name is a common pitfall.

6. Mokelumne

(Moe-KELL-um-nee)
A river and region in Northern California, its Native American roots make for a tongue-twister.

7. Sausalito

(Sah-suh-LEE-toe)
This picturesque Bay Area town is often mispronounced as “Salsa-lito.”

8. Ojai

(OH-hi)
A serene valley town, not “Oh-jay” or “Oh-ha.”

9. Pajaro

(PAH-ha-row)
Spanish for “bird,” but the “j” is pronounced like an “h.”

10. Cahuenga

(Kuh-WENG-uh)
A famous boulevard and pass in Los Angeles, this one stumps even natives.

11. San Joaquin

(San Wah-KEEN)
This Central Valley county and river is often mispronounced as “San Joe-kwin.”

How Did You Do?

If you got even half right, you’re a California pronunciation pro! Next time you’re road-tripping the Golden State, you’ll be ready to impress locals-and maybe even correct a few.

