Washington Rent Increase Laws 2025: What Tenants Should Know

Statewide Rent Cap for 2025

Maximum Rent Increase: For the remainder of 2025, landlords in Washington cannot raise residential rents by more than 10% in a 12-month period. This cap is set by House Bill 1217, signed into law in May 2025, and applies statewide.

The law limits rent hikes to 7% plus inflation, or 10%, whichever is lower. For 2025, the official cap is 10%. Mobile/Manufactured Homes: Rent increases for mobile and manufactured homes are capped at 5% per year.

Additional Tenant Protections

No Rent Increases in First Year: Landlords cannot increase rent during the first 12 months of a new tenancy.

Landlords cannot increase rent during the first 12 months of a new tenancy. Notice Requirement: Landlords must provide at least 90 days’ written notice before a rent increase takes effect (up from 60 days under prior law). For leases ending between July 6 and August 4, 2025, 60 days’ notice is allowed; after August 5, 2025, 90 days’ notice is mandatory.

Exemptions

Some properties are exempt from the rent cap, including:

New construction (first certificate of occupancy issued within the last 12 years)

Public housing, certain nonprofit and low-income regulated housing

Owner-occupied duplexes, triplexes, and fourplexes

Single-family owner-occupied homes renting no more than two units/bedrooms

Units where the tenant shares a bathroom or kitchen with the owner who lives on the property

Enforcement and Tenant Remedies

If Rent Exceeds the Cap: Tenants must give the landlord a chance to correct the unlawful increase. If not corrected, tenants can terminate their lease with 20 days’ notice or pursue legal action. The state Attorney General can enforce compliance and seek penalties up to $7,500 per violation.

Summary Table

Rule/Requirement 2025 Standard Maximum annual rent increase 10% (or 7% + inflation, lower of the two) Rent increase notice 90 days (60 days for some leases ending July/Aug 2025) Rent increase in first year Prohibited Manufactured home rent increase 5% cap Exemptions New construction, owner-occupied small properties, certain affordable housing Enforcement Tenant/AG can take action; up to $7,500 per violation



For most Washington renters, landlords cannot raise rent by more than 10% in 2025, must provide 90 days’ notice, and cannot increase rent in the first year of tenancy. Several property types are exempt. Tenants have new rights and remedies if landlords violate these rules.

