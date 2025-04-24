Virginia Retirement Goldmine: These 10 Cities Offer the Perfect Blend of Charm & Affordability!

If you’re considering retirement in the beautiful Commonwealth of Virginia, you’re not alone. With its scenic beauty, rich history, and high-quality healthcare, Virginia offers a diverse mix of small towns, vibrant cities, and peaceful natural retreats, making it a top choice for retirees.

SmartAsset recently ranked the best cities to retire in Virginia, taking into account important factors like healthcare access, recreational opportunities, affordability, and community amenities tailored for retirees. Whether you’re looking for mountain views, college-town charm, or a lively urban atmosphere, there’s a spot in Virginia ready to welcome you.

Here’s a closer look at the top 10 cities to retire in Virginia.

1. Fairfax County

Fairfax County tops the list for good reason. It’s a dynamic mix of nature and suburban luxury, with over 300 miles of hiking trails and 200+ shopping centers. Retirees enjoy a strong sense of community, excellent healthcare, and proximity to the nation’s capital. With 13% of the population over 65, you’ll be in great company.

2. Falls Church

If you’re seeking city energy with a suburban twist, Falls Church delivers. It offers luxury golf courses, dozens of retirement communities, and access to top-tier medical care. Though the median rent is about $1,867, many retirees find renting a simpler lifestyle during retirement.

3. Abingdon

For the creative spirit, Abingdon is an artist’s paradise. Home to vibrant arts festivals, historic venues, and Jefferson National Forest, it offers a unique blend of nature and culture. It’s a dream spot for retirees who want to stay active and inspired.

4. Williamsburg

A haven for lifelong learners, Williamsburg allows seniors to audit courses for free at the College of William & Mary. With rich historical attractions and reputable healthcare, Williamsburg offers both intellectual and physical enrichment in retirement.

5. Bedford

Bedford offers a quiet, small-town feel with breathtaking natural views. From the National D-Day Memorial to the scenic Peaks of Otter, there’s no shortage of outdoor exploration. It’s a laid-back but enriching environment ideal for relaxed, adventurous retirees.

6. Fredericksburg

History lovers, take note. Fredericksburg is steeped in American heritage, with a 40-block historic district and deep Revolutionary and Civil War roots. It also boasts more hospitals than any other city on this list, making it a top choice for retirees focused on healthcare access.

7. Vienna

Nestled near Washington, D.C., Vienna is ideal for retirees who want easy access to cultural events and education. With over 100 golf courses nearby and 52 colleges and universities in the area, this town offers both mental and physical stimulation for your golden years.

8. Woodstock

Woodstock is perfect for outdoor lovers. Whether you’re into kayaking, skiing, or hiking, this Shenandoah Valley gem has it all. Surrounded by the Blue Ridge and Appalachian Mountains, it’s a peaceful spot for year-round recreation.

9. Winchester

Recognized by Reader’s Digest and AARP, Winchester combines affordability, history, and healthcare. With six medical facilities per 1,000 people, and a robust community for art and history enthusiasts, it’s a balanced choice for many retirees.

10. South Boston

Don’t let its size fool you—South Boston is full of energy. With 21% of the population aged 65+, and fun places like World of Sports (featuring bowling, movies, skating, and more), this town brings a big-city feel to a small-town setting, perfect for those who love staying active.

Virginia truly has something for every type of retiree—mountains, history, arts, education, and healthcare all wrapped into one beautiful state. Whether you want a quiet nature retreat or a lively city vibe, one of these ten cities might just be your perfect match.

Before deciding where to settle, be sure to visit a few of these places, explore local housing and healthcare options, and think about what kind of retirement lifestyle you want to lead. Smart planning can lead to a fulfilling and comfortable retirement in the Old Dominion.

