Understanding Your Knife Rights in vermont: a Legal Guide

If you’re a Vermont resident or visitor curious about the state’s knife laws, it’s essential to stay informed, especially with recent legislative changes. As of July 2, 2025, Vermont has updated its knife regulations, particularly concerning automatic knives.

Key Knife Laws in Vermont

Automatic Knives (Switchblades):

Previously, Vermont law prohibited the possession or sale of automatic knives with blades longer than three inches. However, this restriction has been repealed. As of July 2, 2025, all automatic knives are legal to possess, carry, and sell in Vermont .

General Knife Ownership and Carrying:

Vermont does not impose restrictions on owning or carrying knives, including pocket knives, fixed-blade knives, or folding knives. You can legally carry these knives openly or concealed without a permit.

Restrictions in Specific Locations:

While Vermont’s knife laws are permissive, certain locations have specific restrictions:

Schools and School Property: Possession of dangerous or deadly weapons, including knives, is prohibited on school grounds, school buses, and school buildings .

Court Facilities: Carrying weapons, including knives, is restricted in courtrooms and related facilities .

Intent Matters:

The legality of carrying a knife can depend on intent. Carrying a knife with the intention to use it unlawfully against another person can lead to criminal charges .

Recent Legislative Changes

The repeal of the automatic knife ban is a significant development for knife owners in Vermont. This change aligns Vermont with a growing trend in the Northeast to modernize and standardize knife laws, removing outdated restrictions that no longer serve public safety interests .

Practical Tips for Knife Owners in Vermont

Stay Informed: Always check the most current laws, as regulations can change. The Knife Rights LegalBlade™ app is a useful tool for up-to-date information on knife laws across the U.S. kniferights.org.

Be Mindful of Intent: Carrying a knife with the intent to harm others is illegal. Always ensure your use of a knife is lawful and justifiable.

Respect Restricted Areas: Avoid carrying knives into schools, courtrooms, or other restricted areas to prevent legal issues.

