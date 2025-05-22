Understanding Your Knife Rights in Utah: A Legal Guide

Utah has some of the most permissive knife laws in the United States, but there are important details every resident and visitor should know to stay on the right side of the law.

What Knives Are Legal in Utah?

You may legally own and carry any type of knife in Utah, including pocket knives, switchblades, gravity knives, balisongs, daggers, bowie knives, and disguised knives. There are no state-level prohibitions on specific knife types for law-abiding citizens. No Blade Length Limit: There is no restriction on blade length for any knife, whether carried openly or concealed.

Carrying Knives: Open and Concealed

You can openly carry any knife, of any length or style, unless you are a restricted person (such as a convicted felon) or are in a restricted location. Concealed Carry: Concealed carry is also legal for all knife types and sizes. Utah law does not distinguish between open and concealed carry for knives, provided you do not have unlawful intent.

Who Is Restricted?

Restricted Persons: Individuals prohibited from possessing firearms (e.g., convicted felons) are also barred from possessing knives classified as “dangerous weapons”.

Where Are Knives Restricted?

Restricted Locations: Schools (including grounds and buses) Federal buildings Courthouses Some private properties and certain government facilities may also prohibit knives by their own policies.

Always check posted signs and local ordinances before carrying a knife into sensitive areas.

Intent Matters

Carrying a knife for work, recreation, or as a tool is legal. Unlawful Intent: Carrying a knife with the intent to use it unlawfully against another person is a crime and can result in serious charges.

Special Note on OTF and Switchblade Knives

These are legal to own and carry in Utah, as there are no state-level restrictions on automatic-opening knives for law-abiding citizens. Use as a Weapon: Any knife, regardless of type, becomes illegal if used or intended to be used as a weapon in a crime.

Minors and Sales

No Statewide Age Restriction: There is no specific statewide age restriction for owning or carrying a knife, but retailers may have their own policies regarding sales to minors.

Summary Table

Legal Aspect Utah Law (2025) Knife Types All types legal for law-abiding citizens Blade Length Limit None Open Carry Legal Concealed Carry Legal Restricted Persons Cannot possess dangerous weapons Restricted Locations Schools, federal buildings, courthouses, etc. Intent Illegal if intent is unlawful

Bottom Line:

Utah allows law-abiding individuals to own and carry any type of knife, openly or concealed, with no blade length restrictions. The main exceptions are for restricted persons and in certain sensitive locations. Always use knives responsibly and check for local rules in schools, government buildings, or private properties.

