Understanding Your Knife Rights in Tennessee: A Legal Guide

If you’re living in or visiting Tennessee, it’s important to understand the state’s knife laws. These rules help explain what types of knives you can own, how you can carry them, and where you are not allowed to bring them. Knowing these laws will help you stay safe and avoid legal trouble.

What Types of Knives Are Legal in Tennessee?

In Tennessee, most knives are legal to own and carry. The law allows people to keep and use a wide range of knives, including:

Pocket knives

Hunting knives

Utility knives

Butterfly knives (also called Balisongs)

Bowie knives

Switchblades (also known as automatic knives)

Unlike some other states, Tennessee does not ban any specific type of knife for general possession.

Carrying a Knife: What’s Allowed?

Open Carry

You are generally allowed to openly carry a knife in Tennessee. This means you can carry it where it’s visible, like in a sheath on your belt. There are no blade length limits for open carry. However, you could still face charges if you use the knife in a dangerous or threatening way.

Concealed Carry

Tennessee also allows concealed carry of knives, even if the blade is longer than 4 inches. But be careful—if you are carrying a knife to use it as a weapon, it could be a crime. It’s best to carry for practical purposes only, not with any harmful intent.

Places Where Knives Are Not Allowed

Even though knife laws are relaxed in Tennessee, you still cannot carry knives in some specific places. These include:

Schools and educational institutions

Government buildings

Airports and secure areas

Private properties where owners ban knives

Also, some local areas may have their own rules, so it’s smart to check with city or county authorities before carrying a knife in public spaces.

Special Rules for Police and Military

Members of the law enforcement and military are often allowed to carry knives in places where regular citizens cannot. They are usually free to carry knives both openly and secretly while on duty or in uniform.

What Happens If You Break the Law?

If you don’t follow Tennessee’s knife laws, you could face serious consequences. These may include:

Fines

Community service

Probation

Jail time, especially if the knife is used in a crime

The more serious the violation, the harsher the punishment. For example, using a knife to threaten or hurt someone could lead to strict legal action.

Tennessee has some of the most relaxed knife laws in the U.S. You are allowed to own and carry many types of knives, both openly and concealed. Still, there are important restrictions, especially in certain places like schools and airports. Also, carrying a knife for the wrong reasons—such as to harm someone—can result in criminal charges. Always stay informed and act responsibly when carrying a knife.

