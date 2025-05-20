Understanding Your Knife Rights in South Carolina: A Legal Guide

South Carolina has some of the most permissive knife laws in the United States, but there are important exceptions and location-based restrictions every resident and visitor should know.

General Knife Ownership and Carry

You can legally own and carry almost any type of knife in South Carolina, including folding knives, pocket knives, dirks, daggers, and utility knives.

There are no statewide restrictions on blade length or style for general carry, whether open or concealed, as long as the knife is not used with criminal intent.

Open carry of knives is explicitly allowed, and you may also carry knives concealed, except in certain restricted locations or circumstances.

Key Restrictions and Location-Based Rules

Schools: It is illegal to carry a knife with a blade over two inches long on any elementary or secondary school property, unless you are law enforcement or authorized school personnel. This applies to both open and concealed carry.

It is illegal to carry a knife with a blade over two inches long on any elementary or secondary school property, unless you are law enforcement or authorized school personnel. This applies to both open and concealed carry. Concealed Carry: Concealed carry of knives is generally legal unless the knife is used with the intent to commit or further a crime.

Concealed carry of knives is generally legal unless the knife is used with the intent to commit or further a crime. Local Ordinances: While state law is generally supreme, some cities (like Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville) have local ordinances that further restrict knife carry, especially regarding blade length and concealed carry. For example, Charleston prohibits concealed carry of knives with blades over 3 inches.

While state law is generally supreme, some cities (like Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville) have local ordinances that further restrict knife carry, especially regarding blade length and concealed carry. For example, Charleston prohibits concealed carry of knives with blades over 3 inches. Other Restricted Locations: Carrying knives is also prohibited in correctional facilities and may be restricted in some government buildings or during certain events.

Prohibited Knives

There is no statewide ban on specific types of knives, including switchblades and gravity knives, though some cities may have local restrictions.

The main concern is not the type of knife but how and where it is carried, and whether it is used or intended to be used unlawfully.

Penalties for Violations

Violating knife laws, especially carrying a prohibited knife on school property, can result in felony charges, fines up to $1,000, and imprisonment up to five years.

Weapons used in violation of these laws may be confiscated by law enforcement.

Summary Table: South Carolina Knife Laws

Area/Type Legal Status Key Notes General Carry Legal (open/concealed) No blade length limit statewide Schools Illegal if blade > 2 inches Applies to both open and concealed carry Switchblades Legal statewide Some cities restrict Local Ordinances May impose further restrictions Check city laws (Charleston, Columbia, Greenville) Correctional Facilities Illegal No knives allowed

Best Practices

Always check for local ordinances before carrying a knife in a new city.

Never carry knives with blades over two inches on school property.

Use knives responsibly and never in the commission of a crime.

When transporting knives in restricted areas (like schools), keep them secured in a locked compartment in your vehicle.

South Carolina’s laws offer broad rights for knife owners, but understanding and respecting location-based restrictions is essential to stay within the law.

SOURCE