Understanding Your Knife Rights in Minnesota: A Legal Guide

Whether you’re facing a weapons charge or simply trying to understand your rights, it’s essential to know the knife laws in Minnesota. Laws around knives vary across states and can even differ between cities, but Minnesota’s laws are mostly consistent statewide. Still, there are key legal distinctions—especially when it comes to certain types of knives and how you carry them.

Are Knives Legal in Minnesota?

In general, owning most types of knives is legal in Minnesota. The law doesn’t restrict knife length or open vs. concealed carry in most cases. However, issues arise when a knife is carried with the intent to harm, or if the knife is a type that is specifically banned—like switchblades.

According to Minnesota Statute § 609.66, carrying or possessing a “dangerous weapon” with the intent to use it illegally against another person can lead to criminal charges.

Switchblades and Automatic Knives

Switchblades are illegal to possess in Minnesota. This includes any knife that opens automatically when a button or spring mechanism is activated. If you own or carry a knife that opens with a push-button or flick action without physical effort on the blade, you may be in violation of state law.

OTF (Out-the-Front) knives also fall under this category, as they deploy the blade automatically—making them illegal.

Legal vs. Illegal Knife Types in Minnesota

Here’s a breakdown of what’s generally allowed and what’s not:

Legal Knives (with restrictions):

Pocket knives

Fixed-blade knives

Hunting knives

Butterfly knives (balisongs) – legal to own, but subject to local rules and carry limitations

Spring-assisted knives – these are not fully automatic and are legal

Illegal Knives:

Switchblades

OTF knives (due to automatic opening feature)

(due to automatic opening feature) Any knife carried with the intent to harm or use as a weapon

Are Gravity Knives Legal?

Gravity knives, which open with the help of gravity or wrist movement, are not explicitly banned statewide, but they may be restricted in specific locations such as:

Schools

Government buildings

Public transportation

Always check local laws and building-specific regulations.

Can You Carry a Knife in Public?

Yes, Minnesota allows carrying knives of any length, either openly or concealed, as long as there is no intent to use the knife as a weapon. The law is focused on how and why the knife is being carried.

If law enforcement or prosecutors believe that you were carrying a knife with intent to harm, even if it’s legal to possess, you could face criminal charges.

When Knife Carry Becomes a Crime

You could face charges if:

You carry a knife on school property or in certain restricted areas

You carry any knife with malicious intent

You carry a banned knife like a switchblade or OTF knife

Penalties vary depending on the circumstances but may include fines, jail time, and a criminal record.

What If You’ve Been Charged with a Knife Offense?

If you’ve been charged with a weapons offense involving a knife, it’s critical to speak with a criminal defense attorney. Lawyers familiar with Minnesota’s weapons laws can help determine if your arrest was legal, whether your knife was truly prohibited, and how best to defend your case.

Minnesota’s knife laws are fairly relaxed in terms of ownership and carry—with major exceptions. Switchblades and automatic knives remain illegal, and carrying any knife with criminal intent can lead to serious legal consequences. If you’re unsure about your rights or have been charged with a knife-related offense, consulting a Minnesota criminal defense attorney is your best course of action.

