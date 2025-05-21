Understanding Your Knife Rights in Kentucky: A Legal Guide

Kentucky has some of the most permissive knife laws in the United States, especially following the adoption of “Constitutional Carry” in 2019. The state does not restrict the ownership or open carry of any type of knife, regardless of blade length or mechanism.

Types of Knives and Definitions

No Restricted Types: All knives, including switchblades, balisongs, daggers, and disguised knives, are legal to own and carry openly in Kentucky.

Deadly Weapon Definition: Under Kentucky law (KRS 500.080), a "deadly weapon" includes any knife except an ordinary pocket knife or hunting knife.

Ordinary Pocket/Hunting Knives: These are not considered deadly weapons and can be carried openly or concealed without a permit.

Open Carry

Legal for All Knives: Any knife can be carried openly by anyone in Kentucky, regardless of age or type.

No Blade Length Limit: There are no restrictions on blade length for open carry.

Concealed Carry

21 and Older: Anyone 21 or older can carry any knife, including those defined as deadly weapons, concealed without a permit due to Kentucky’s constitutional carry law.

Under 21: Individuals under 21 may only carry ordinary pocket knives or hunting knives concealed; carrying other knives concealed may be restricted.

No Permit Needed: Since 2019, no permit is required for concealed carry of deadly weapons (including knives) for those 21 and over.

Location-Based Restrictions

Prohibited Places: Carrying knives (open or concealed) is not allowed in certain locations, such as: Public and private school property Courthouses Government buildings with security measures Private property where prohibited by the owner

School Exception: It is a Class D felony to carry any deadly weapon, including most knives, on school property.

Local Laws and Preemption

Statewide Uniformity: Kentucky law generally preempts local knife ordinances, providing consistent rules statewide.

Check for Updates: Always check current statutes or consult a legal expert for the latest information, as laws can change.

Summary Table

Knife Type Open Carry Concealed Carry (21+) Concealed Carry (<21) Ordinary pocket/hunting Legal Legal Legal Other knives (deadly) Legal Legal Restricted

Key Takeaways

Kentucky allows open and concealed carry of all knives for adults 21 and older, with very few restrictions.

Minors may only conceal carry ordinary pocket or hunting knives.

Carrying knives is prohibited in schools and some government buildings.

No blade length restrictions exist.

Always respect private property and posted rules.

Kentucky’s knife laws are among the most permissive in the country, but it remains important to understand the distinctions regarding age, location, and the definition of “deadly weapon” to stay within the law.

