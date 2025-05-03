Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and carry a knife — whether for work, sport, or personal protection — you should know about the important changes to the state’s knife laws. In 2016, Governor Scott Walker signed Assembly Bill 142, making it legal to carry many types of knives that were previously restricted, including switchblades.

Let’s break down the key changes, what they mean, and how they apply across Wisconsin, including in Milwaukee.

Wisconsin Now Allows Concealed Carry of All Knives

Under the new law, you can now carry any type of knife concealed, including previously banned knives like switchblades or automatic knives.

Before this law, switchblades were banned under Wisconsin Statute 941.24, but that has now been repealed. This means that you are legally allowed to carry knives like butterfly knives, bowie knives, and other blades — concealed or openly — without facing criminal charges, as long as you are not banned from possessing a firearm.

Who Can’t Carry Concealed Knives?

Even with this reform, not everyone is allowed to carry a concealed knife. If you are prohibited from owning a firearm under Wisconsin Statutes 941.29 or 941.231, then you are also not allowed to carry a concealed knife considered a dangerous weapon.

This includes:

Convicted felons

Individuals under restraining orders

People prohibited from possessing a firearm due to parole or probation conditions

Violating this rule is a Class A misdemeanor, which could lead to:

Up to 9 months in jail

Fines up to $10,000

Or both

If you’re unsure about your eligibility, it’s a good idea to speak with a qualified defense attorney before carrying a knife.

Statewide Preemption Now Applies to Knife Laws

Another major change: local governments in Wisconsin can no longer enforce stricter knife laws than the state. This is called preemption.

This means:

Cities, towns, and counties can’t pass local rules that are more restrictive than state law.

For example, Milwaukee County’s 3-inch blade rule is no longer valid.

So if your knife is legal under state law, it’s legal anywhere in Wisconsin — except on school grounds, where knife possession is still heavily restricted under Wisconsin Statute 948.61, and violations could be felonies.

Changes to Disorderly Conduct Charges Involving Knives

Before this reform, simply carrying a knife could sometimes be enough to get a disorderly conduct citation.

Now, under the updated law, you cannot be charged with disorderly conduct just for carrying a knife unless there is clear evidence of criminal or malicious intent.

The updated law (Wisconsin Statute 947.02) protects knife carriers in the same way that firearm carriers are protected from these kinds of unfair charges.

What About Milwaukee’s Old Knife Rules?

Milwaukee County used to treat knives with blades over 3 inches as weapons — leading to arrests and charges. But now, under state preemption, this rule no longer applies.

So if your knife was legal under state law, it is now legal in Milwaukee and all other parts of Wisconsin, regardless of blade length.

Popular Types of Knives (For Reference)

Here’s a quick look at some common knife types and their average weights:

Kitchen Knife : 9.6 oz

: 9.6 oz Pocket Knife : 3.5 oz

: 3.5 oz Butterfly Knife : 4 oz

: 4 oz Bowie Knife : 19 oz

: 19 oz Switchblade: 4.6 oz

While you can now carry any of these, always be careful and respectful about where and how you carry them — especially in public spaces.

These changes mark a big shift for Wisconsin residents who carry knives. The new laws:

Allow concealed carry of all knives (for most people)

End local restrictions stricter than state law

Protect you from disorderly conduct charges when carrying a knife responsibly

However, if you’ve had legal issues before or are currently restricted from firearm ownership, your rights might still be limited. That’s why it’s important to speak with a criminal defense attorney if you have any concerns.

