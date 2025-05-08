Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in Wisconsin

Wisconsin residents who carry knives—whether for utility, self-defense, or collection—should take note of major changes to state law that went into effect in 2016. When Governor Scott Walker signed 2015 Assembly Bill 142, it significantly changed how knives are regulated across the state. These changes impacted everything from concealed carry rules to local ordinances, and created a more uniform set of laws statewide.

Concealed Carry of Knives Now Legal

One of the most important updates in the new law is that all restrictions on concealed carry of knives were removed from the Wisconsin statutes. This includes previously banned knives like switchblades, also known as automatic knives.

Before this reform, carrying a switchblade was considered a crime under Wisconsin Statute 941.24. That statute has now been fully repealed.

Exceptions Still Apply

There is one major exception to this rule: If you are prohibited from possessing a firearm under Wisconsin Statute 941.29, you are also prohibited from carrying a concealed knife if it’s considered a dangerous weapon. This falls under Statute 941.231, and violating it is a Class A misdemeanor, which can result in:

Up to 9 months in jail

Fines up to $10,000

Or both

This applies to individuals such as convicted felons, or those with a restraining order or conditions of probation or parole that ban them from having weapons. If you’re unsure whether this law applies to you, consult a qualified attorney.

Preemption Law Now Covers Knives

The law also introduced statewide preemption for knife laws, similar to firearm regulations. Under Statute 66.0409(2), no local government in Wisconsin can make their own knife-related ordinances that are stricter than state law. This means counties, towns, cities, and villages must follow state law regarding knife ownership, carry, or blade length.

Special Note About Schools

Knife carriers should be extra cautious near schools, as different laws apply. Under Wisconsin Statute 948.61, carrying a weapon (including knives) on school grounds can result in felony charges. Even with looser state-wide rules, school zones remain highly restricted areas.

Milwaukee’s Knife Laws: What’s Changed?

Previously, Milwaukee County had one of the strictest knife ordinances in the state. It considered any knife with a blade 3 inches or longer to be a weapon, often leading to weapons-related charges.

This reform overrides Milwaukee’s 3-inch blade restriction and similar informal standards used in other counties. Now, there are no enforceable blade length limits anywhere in Wisconsin.

Knife Carry and Disorderly Conduct Charges

Another key improvement is how knife carry relates to disorderly conduct charges. Before, people carrying a visible or concealed knife could sometimes be charged with disorderly conduct simply because someone felt alarmed.

Under the new version of Statute 947.01 (and 947.02), carrying a knife—like carrying a firearm—cannot be the sole basis for a disorderly conduct charge unless there’s evidence of criminal or malicious intent.

This offers added legal protection to law-abiding knife carriers, provided they aren’t engaging in threatening or aggressive behavior.

Popular Knife Types & Their Weights

For reference, here’s a quick look at the average weights of commonly carried knives:

Kitchen knife – 9.6 oz.

– 9.6 oz. Pocket knife – 3.5 oz.

– 3.5 oz. Butterfly knife – 4 oz.

– 4 oz. Bowie knife – 19 oz.

– 19 oz. Switchblade – 4.6 oz.

While these knives may differ in purpose and design, all are now treated equally under Wisconsin state law (unless carried unlawfully by someone restricted).

Wisconsin’s knife laws are now simpler and more consistent than ever before, thanks to 2015 AB 142. Concealed carry of all types of knives is now legal statewide, and local restrictions have been overridden by state preemption law. However, those with firearm prohibitions must still use caution, and anyone carrying knives should avoid school zones.

If you’re unsure about how these changes apply to you—especially if you have a criminal record or legal restriction—speak to an experienced criminal defense attorney in Wisconsin for personalized legal guidance.

