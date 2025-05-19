Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in Utah

Utah has some of the most permissive knife laws in the United States, including for pocket knives. Here’s what you need to know about owning, carrying, and using pocket knives in the state:

Legal Ownership and Types

All Types Legal: Utah law allows you to own and carry any type of knife, including pocket knives, switchblades, gravity knives, balisongs, dirks, daggers, stilettos, bowie knives, and disguised knives. There are no state-level prohibitions on specific knife types for law-abiding citizens.

No Blade Length Limit: There is no restriction on blade length for pocket knives or any other knife, whether carried openly or concealed.

Carrying Knives: Open and Concealed

Open Carry: You may openly carry any knife, including pocket knives, of any size or type, unless you are a “restricted person” (such as a convicted felon) or are in a restricted location.

Concealed Carry: Concealed carry of knives is also legal, regardless of blade length or type, provided you do not have unlawful intent.

Concealed carry of knives is also legal, regardless of blade length or type, provided you do not have unlawful intent. Intent Matters: If you carry a knife with the intent to use it unlawfully against another person, it becomes a “dangerous weapon” under Utah law and can lead to criminal charges.

Restricted Persons and Locations

Restricted Persons: Individuals prohibited from possessing firearms (such as convicted felons) are also barred from possessing knives classified as “dangerous weapons”.

Restricted Locations: Federal buildings, schools, courthouses, and certain private properties may have additional restrictions regardless of state law.

Minors and Sales

Minors: There is no specific statewide age restriction for owning or carrying a pocket knife, but minors may be subject to additional scrutiny or local ordinances.

Sales: Retailers may have their own policies regarding sales to minors.

Pocket Knives as Tools or Weapons

Tool vs. Weapon: A pocket knife is typically considered a tool. However, if used or intended to be used as a weapon, it can be classified as a “dangerous weapon,” which affects legal outcomes in criminal cases.

Summary Table

Legal Aspect Utah Law on Pocket Knives Ownership Legal for all types and blade lengths Open Carry Legal Concealed Carry Legal Blade Length Restriction None Restricted Persons Cannot possess dangerous weapons Restricted Locations Subject to federal/local rules Use as a Weapon Illegal if intent is unlawful

Key Takeaways

Pocket knives are legal to own and carry in Utah for most people, with no blade length limit.

Carrying a knife with criminal intent, or as a restricted person, is illegal and can result in serious charges.

Always check for local ordinances and restrictions in sensitive areas like schools and government buildings.

Utah’s knife laws are straightforward for responsible owners, but misuse or carrying with unlawful intent can quickly lead to criminal liability.

