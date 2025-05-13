Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in South Carolina

South Carolina is considered one of the more permissive states regarding pocket knives and other types of knives. However, there are important nuances and local exceptions to be aware of.

General State Law

Legal to Own and Carry: You can legally own and carry virtually any type of knife, including pocket knives, folding knives, dirks, and daggers.

Open and Concealed Carry: Both open and concealed carry of pocket knives are generally permitted. There is no statewide restriction on blade length or knife type for adults, as long as the knife is not used with criminal intent.

Intent Matters: Carrying a knife becomes illegal if it is used or intended to be used in the commission of a crime.

Location-Based Restrictions

Schools: It is illegal to carry a knife with a blade longer than two inches on elementary or secondary school property, except for law enforcement or authorized personnel.

Correctional Facilities: Knives are prohibited in correctional facilities.

Airports: There is no statewide restriction for knives at airports, but federal TSA regulations apply.

Local Ordinances and Preemption

Local Restrictions: Some cities, such as Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville, have their own ordinances that may further restrict knife carry, particularly regarding blade length and concealed carry. For example, Charleston prohibits concealed carry of knives with blades exceeding three inches.

State Preemption: While the South Carolina Constitution supports statewide preemption, local ordinances are still enforced in some cities, leading to a patchwork of regulations.

Summary Table: Pocket Knife Laws in South Carolina

Aspect State Law Local Variations Ownership Legal for all types Rarely restricted Open Carry Legal May be restricted locally Concealed Carry Legal unless for criminal intent May be restricted locally Schools Blade ≤ 2 inches only N/A Correctional Facilities Prohibited N/A Airports No state law, federal rules apply N/A Blade Length Limit None statewide (except schools) Some cities restrict

Key Takeaways

You can legally carry a pocket knife in South Carolina for most everyday purposes.

Be aware of stricter local laws, especially in larger cities.

Never carry knives with blades over two inches on school property.

The law is most concerned with intent-using a knife for illegal purposes is always prohibited.

For full legal compliance, always check both state and local regulations before carrying a pocket knife in a new area.

SOURCE