Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in New Mexico

In New Mexico, you can own and carry pocket knives openly. This includes most folding knives that can fit in your pocket. These knives are legal for personal use, including daily carry and outdoor activities like hiking or camping. Whether the blade is small or large, as long as you’re carrying it openly (not concealed), it’s generally allowed.

Types of Knives Allowed

Folding pocket knives

Fixed-blade knives

Hunting knives

Balisong (butterfly) knives

Daggers

These knives are legal for open carry, which means you can carry them in a visible manner on your person, in your bag, or clipped to your clothing. However, when it comes to carrying them concealed, things get a bit more complicated.

Restrictions on Concealed Carry

While open carry is allowed, concealed carry of certain types of knives is restricted. In New Mexico, it is illegal to carry certain knives concealed—this includes knives like switchblades, gravity knives, and balisongs (butterfly knives). Even if these knives are in your pocket or hidden on your body, they are illegal to carry concealed in most public spaces.

Concealed Carry Rules

Concealed carry is allowed only in private spaces such as your home or vehicle.

Concealed knives are also allowed if you have a legal reason such as for hunting, fishing, or law enforcement purposes.

If you’re caught carrying a concealed knife in public, especially a restricted type, you could face criminal charges for unlawful possession.

What’s Illegal in New Mexico?

Some knives are outright banned in New Mexico, no matter if you’re carrying them openly or concealed. These include:

Switchblades

Gravity knives

Balisongs (butterfly knives)

If you own, sell, or carry any of these banned knives, you could face legal trouble. These knives are treated as deadly weapons under New Mexico law and are illegal to carry, sell, or possess in most situations.

Knife Carry in Certain Areas

While New Mexico allows you to carry pocket knives, there are places where knife carry is restricted, even if your knife is legal. For example, you cannot carry knives into:

School zones

Government buildings

Airports

Private property where weapons are prohibited

Always check local laws before carrying a knife into these areas.

Penalties for Violating Knife Laws

If you are caught carrying a knife in violation of the law, such as carrying a concealed knife illegally or possessing a banned knife, you could face penalties. These penalties can include fines, jail time, or both, depending on the nature of the offense. For example, carrying a switchblade illegally can result in misdemeanor charges and a fine of up to $500 or up to six months in jail.

In New Mexico:

Pocket knives and other non-restricted knives are legal to own and carry openly.

Concealed carry of knives is restricted, and carrying knives like switchblades, gravity knives, and balisongs is illegal in most cases.

You can conceal-carry knives in your home or vehicle, or if you have a legal reason (hunting, fishing, law enforcement).

Be careful when carrying knives in areas like schools, government buildings, or airports where carry may be banned.

