Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in Missouri

For knife enthusiasts, whether you collect or regularly use knives, understanding the laws surrounding their possession and use is crucial. Knowing the legal boundaries ensures you enjoy your hobby without running into legal issues. This article will walk you through Missouri’s knife laws, helping you stay informed about what you can and can’t do when it comes to knives in the state.

General Knife Laws in Missouri

Missouri is known for being relatively lenient when it comes to knife ownership. The state doesn’t have specific bans on any categories of knives, which means you can legally own knives such as switchblades, automatic knives, and concealed knives, which might be restricted in other states.

Missouri’s laws favor personal freedom and gun rights, so residents have significant liberty in owning and carrying knives. However, certain federal laws, like the Federal Switchblade Act, can still influence what’s permissible, especially for knives that are transported across state lines.

Types of Knives You Can Legally Own and Carry in Missouri

In Missouri, individuals are allowed to own nearly any type of knife. Some examples include:

Switchblades

Automatic knives

Traditional pocket knives

Missouri’s knife laws are generous, even permitting the concealed carry of knives with blades longer than four inches, a restriction in many other states.

However, while these knives can be legally owned, carrying them in restricted areas like schools, courthouses, and airplanes is prohibited. Even though Missouri is lenient, always be cautious about local regulations and federal laws when carrying these knives.

Legal and Illegal Aspects of Carrying Knives

In Missouri, the law distinguishes between different types of knives and how they are carried:

Open carry : Legally, you are allowed to openly carry knives, even if they are large.

: Legally, you are allowed to openly carry knives, even if they are large. Concealed carry: You can carry knives concealed, but there are exceptions for certain knives, like switchblades.

Knives with blades longer than four inches may fall into a grey area under local laws. While state laws allow concealed carry of knives, local ordinances may impose stricter rules. Always check local laws before carrying a knife in different cities in Missouri.

Specific Regulations for Switchblades, Concealment, and More

Under federal law, the Federal Switchblade Act restricts the transportation of switchblades across state lines unless there is a valid reason. However, in Missouri, owning and carrying a switchblade within state borders is allowed.

When it comes to concealment, the laws in Missouri are generally straightforward for ordinary pocket knives (blades less than four inches). These knives are typically exempt from harsher laws that apply to larger or more dangerous knives. However, if you own an automatic knife or switchblade, remember that while you can own them, concealed carry may not always be permitted.

Restricted Locations Where Carrying Knives is Prohibited

While Missouri has fairly lenient knife laws, certain restricted locations prohibit carrying knives, regardless of their size or legality elsewhere. These locations include:

Schools

Government buildings

Courthouses

Airplanes

Additionally, some private establishments like bars and restaurants may enforce no-knife policies. If you plan to visit such places, always ensure you respect their rules. Even outdoor enthusiasts should be cautious about carrying knives in certain federal lands or state parks, where regulations may vary.

Consequences of Violating Knife Laws in Missouri

Breaking Missouri’s knife laws can lead to significant consequences, from fines to imprisonment. Some specific illegal knives—especially those carried concealed—can result in criminal charges. For example, carrying a concealed automatic knife or switchblade may lead to legal penalties. Additionally, knives with blades longer than four inches that are carried in restricted locations can be penalized under Missouri statutes like 571.010 and 571.030.

When visiting places like schools or government buildings, where knife carrying is banned, violating these regulations can lead to criminal charges. Always double-check the local and federal laws in Missouri to avoid unintended violations.

How Can Knife Enthusiasts in Missouri Stay Within the Law?

For collectors and knife users, staying informed about Missouri’s knife laws is essential to avoid legal trouble. Here are a few tips for staying on the right side of the law:

Opt for ordinary pocket knives (with blades under four inches) to avoid stricter laws.

If you plan to carry larger knives or automatic knives, consider applying for a concealed carry permit, especially if you need to carry a concealed knife.

Regularly educate yourself about updates to the law, as knife laws can change over time.

Missouri offers considerable freedom for knife owners, but with that freedom comes responsibility. Knife enthusiasts must be aware of the legal limits to ensure their passion doesn’t result in legal trouble. By following the state’s regulations and staying informed about changes in local and federal laws, you can enjoy your hobby while respecting the rules. Whether you’re using a knife for outdoor activities or collecting them for their craftsmanship, understanding Missouri’s knife laws is key to staying safe and legal.

SOURCE