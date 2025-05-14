Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in Minnesota

In Minnesota, the ownership and possession of most knives, including pocket knives, is legal and largely unrestricted at the state level, with the notable exception of switchblades (automatic knives), which are prohibited to manufacture, possess, or transfer.

There is no statewide blade length limit for pocket knives or other non-prohibited knives.

Open and Concealed Carry

You may carry a pocket knife openly or concealed in Minnesota, as long as it is not a switchblade and you do not intend to use it as a weapon to harm others.

The law focuses on intent: carrying a knife for utility or lawful purposes is generally permitted, but carrying a knife with the intent to use it as a weapon is illegal and can result in criminal charges.

Using a knife in a threatening manner or during the commission of a crime can escalate the offense to assault with a dangerous weapon, which carries more severe penalties.

Restricted Areas

Carrying any knife, including pocket knives, is strictly prohibited in certain locations such as schools, courthouses, and some government buildings.

Local ordinances may impose additional restrictions, such as blade length limits in public parks (e.g., Ramsey County prohibits knives with blades three inches or longer in parks).

Always check city or county-specific regulations, especially in metropolitan areas like Minneapolis and St. Paul, as local rules may be stricter than state law.

Types of Knives

Legal: Most folding knives (pocket knives), fixed-blade knives, and butterfly (balisong) knives are legal to own and carry, subject to the restrictions above.

Illegal: Switchblades (automatic knives that open by pressing a button or spring mechanism) are illegal to possess, manufacture, or transfer in Minnesota.

Gravity knives: Not explicitly banned, but could be considered a dangerous weapon depending on use or intent.

Penalties

Illegal knife possession (such as a switchblade) or carrying a knife in a prohibited area can result in misdemeanor or gross misdemeanor charges, punishable by jail time and fines.

Using a knife in a crime or on school property can lead to felony charges and more severe penalties.

Summary Table: Pocket Knife Rules in Minnesota

Aspect Regulation/Guidance Ownership Legal for most knives except switchblades Open/Concealed Carry Legal unless intent to harm or prohibited type/location Blade Length Limit No statewide limit, but local ordinances may apply Prohibited Areas Schools, courthouses, some government buildings, some parks (check local laws) Switchblades Illegal to possess, manufacture, or transfer Penalties Misdemeanor/gross misdemeanor for illegal possession; felony for aggravated offenses

Key Takeaway:

Pocket knives are generally legal to own and carry in Minnesota, but switchblades are banned and local ordinances or specific locations may impose additional restrictions. Always check local rules before carrying a knife, and never carry with intent to use as a weapon.

