Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in Louisiana

Pocket knives, including folding knives and Swiss Army-style tools, are legal to own and carry in Louisiana.

There are no statewide restrictions on the type, size, or blade length of pocket knives for either open or concealed carr.

As of August 1, 2022, the intentional concealment of automatic (switchblade) knives is also legal, and there are no longer prohibitions on carrying these knives concealed.

Statewide Preemption

Effective August 1, 2024, Louisiana has a statewide preemption law, meaning local governments cannot enforce knife ordinances more restrictive than state law. This ensures consistent knife law enforcement across the state and overrides any stricter local regulations.

Restricted Locations

Knives, including pocket knives, are prohibited on school property (elementary, secondary, high schools, vocational-technical schools), school buses, and at school functions or activities.

Certain government buildings or facilities, particularly in some cities like Shreveport, may also restrict knife possession.

Minors and Age Restrictions

There are no state-level age restrictions for the possession or carry of pocket knives in Louisiana.

Intent and Use

While carrying a pocket knife is legal, using or carrying any knife with the intent to use it unlawfully against another person is a criminal offense.

Summary Table: Pocket Knife Laws in Louisiana

Aspect Regulation/Status Ownership Legal for all types and sizes Open Carry Legal statewide Concealed Carry Legal statewide, no blade length restriction Age Restrictions None Restricted Locations Schools, school buses, school functions, some govt. buildings Statewide Preemption Yes, effective August 1, 2024 Intent to Harm Illegal

Key Takeaways

Pocket knives are legal to own and carry, openly or concealed, throughout Louisiana.

State law now overrides local ordinances, ensuring uniform regulations statewide.

Knives are not allowed on school property or certain government facilities.

Carrying a knife with unlawful intent remains a crime.

Always check for the most current legal updates, especially regarding restricted locations and any changes in state law.

