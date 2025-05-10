Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in Kentucky

Kentucky has some of the most permissive knife laws in the United States, especially after adopting “constitutional carry” in 2019. The law distinguishes between “ordinary pocket knives” and “deadly weapons,” with important implications for how and where knives can be carried.

Legal Definitions

Ordinary Pocket Knife: Kentucky law does not specifically define “ordinary pocket knife,” but it is generally understood to mean a folding knife of typical size and function.

Kentucky law does not specifically define “ordinary pocket knife,” but it is generally understood to mean a folding knife of typical size and function. Deadly Weapon: Any knife other than an ordinary pocket knife or hunting knife is considered a “deadly weapon” under KRS 500.080

Carrying Pocket Knives

Open Carry: You may openly carry any type of knife, including pocket knives, without restriction on blade length or mechanism. This applies to both adults and minors, provided no other law is being violated.

You may openly carry any type of knife, including pocket knives, without restriction on blade length or mechanism. This applies to both adults and minors, provided no other law is being violated. Concealed Carry: If you are 21 or older, you may carry any knife-including pocket knives and those considered deadly weapons-concealed without a permit, thanks to Kentucky’s constitutional carry law. If you are under 21, you may only conceal carry an “ordinary pocket knife” or “hunting knife” without a permit.

No Blade Length Limit: There are no statewide restrictions on blade length for pocket knives or other knives.

Location-Based Restrictions

Schools: It is a felony to carry any deadly weapon, including knives (except ordinary pocket or hunting knives), on K-12 school property, school buses, or at school events.

It is a felony to carry any deadly weapon, including knives (except ordinary pocket or hunting knives), on K-12 school property, school buses, or at school events. Other Restricted Places: Knife carry is typically prohibited in courthouses, government buildings with metal detectors, and private properties that post restrictions.

Local Ordinances and Preemption

Statewide Preemption: Kentucky law largely preempts local knife ordinances, meaning local governments cannot enact stricter knife laws than the state. However, some older city ordinances may still exist, so it’s wise to check local rules, especially in cities like Louisville and Lexington.

Summary Table

Carry Type Age 21+ Under 21 Open Carry Any knife Any knife Concealed Carry Any knife Ordinary pocket or hunting knife only

Key Takeaways

Pocket knives are legal to own and carry-openly or concealed-in Kentucky for most people, with very few restrictions.

The main exceptions are for those under 21 (who cannot conceal deadly weapons), and for carrying knives on school property or other restricted locations.

Kentucky does not restrict knife type, blade length, or mechanism for pocket knives.

Always check for the most current laws and local ordinances before carrying a knife, as regulations can change.

SOURCE