Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in Connecticut

Legal Blade Length: In Connecticut, it is a felony to publicly carry—openly or concealed—or possess any knife with a blade (edged portion) longer than 4 inches, unless you fall under a specific exception.

In Connecticut, it is a felony to publicly carry—openly or concealed—or possess any knife with a blade (edged portion) longer than 4 inches, unless you fall under a specific exception. Automatic (Switchblade) Knives: These are legal to possess and carry only if the blade is no longer than 1.5 inches. Automatic knives with blades longer than 1.5 inches are strictly prohibited.

These are legal to possess and carry only if the blade is no longer than 1.5 inches. Automatic knives with blades longer than 1.5 inches are strictly prohibited. Other Knives: Most common pocket knives, utility knives, and kitchen knives are legal to own and carry as long as they comply with the blade length restrictions and are not carried with unlawful intent.

Where and How You Can Carry

Open Carry: Permitted for legal knives (under 4 inches for regular knives, under 1.5 inches for automatics), but carrying any knife with the intent to harm or threaten is a criminal offense.

Permitted for legal knives (under 4 inches for regular knives, under 1.5 inches for automatics), but carrying any knife with the intent to harm or threaten is a criminal offense. Concealed Carry: No specific prohibition against carrying legal knives concealed, provided they are not used or intended for illegal purposes.

No specific prohibition against carrying legal knives concealed, provided they are not used or intended for illegal purposes. In Vehicles: Carrying a knife with a blade longer than 4 inches or an automatic knife with a blade longer than 1.5 inches in a vehicle is a felony, unless you qualify for an exemption (e.g., moving household goods, repair, or certain licensed activities).

Restricted Locations

Schools: Possession of any knife on school property is a felony, regardless of blade length or type.

Possession of any knife on school property is a felony, regardless of blade length or type. Local Ordinances: Connecticut does not have statewide preemption, so cities and towns can set their own knife laws. For example, Hartford, New Haven, and Bridgeport may have stricter rules on knife types and blade lengths. Always check local laws before carrying a knife in a new city or town.

Exceptions

Law Enforcement and Military: Exempt from most restrictions while on duty.

Exempt from most restrictions while on duty. Licensed Activities: Hunters, fishers, and trappers with valid licenses may carry certain knives for lawful activities.

Hunters, fishers, and trappers with valid licenses may carry certain knives for lawful activities. Moving or Repair: You may carry otherwise restricted knives while moving household goods or transporting them for repair, provided you are doing so peaceably.

Penalties

Violations: Carrying or possessing a prohibited knife is a Class D felony, punishable by 1–5 years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

Carrying or possessing a prohibited knife is a Class D felony, punishable by 1–5 years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine. Intent Matters: Carrying any knife with the intent to harm or intimidate can lead to additional criminal charges.

Summary Table: Pocket Knife Laws in Connecticut

Knife Type Legal to Carry? Blade Length Limit Notes Regular Pocket Knife Yes 4 inches or less Over 4″ is a felony Automatic/Switchblade Yes, with restrictions 1.5 inches or less Over 1.5″ is a felony On School Property No Any length All knives prohibited In Vehicle Yes, with restrictions 4 inches or less (1.5″ auto) Over limits is a felony Local Ordinance Variance Varies Varies Check city/town laws

Bottom Line:

You may legally carry most pocket knives in Connecticut as long as the blade is 4 inches or less (1.5 inches for automatics), but always check local ordinances and never bring a knife onto school property. Violations can result in felony charges.

