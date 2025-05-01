Understanding Dash Cam Regulations in Wisconsin

If you’ve been in a car accident in Wisconsin, one of the first things investigators, lawyers, and the courts will do is look at evidence to find out who was at fault. This helps decide who pays for the damage and injuries. Some common types of evidence include police reports, medical records, witness statements, and camera footage. One newer and very useful piece of evidence is dash cam footage.

Are Dash Cams Legal in Wisconsin?

Yes, dash cams are legal in Wisconsin. Both police vehicles and private cars often use them. But there are rules about how they must be installed:

They should not block the driver’s view.

the driver’s view. They must be mounted behind the rearview mirror .

. They shouldn’t block the area cleaned by windshield wipers.

As long as these rules are followed, dash cam footage is considered valid evidence in court.

How Dash Cam Footage Can Help Your Case

Dash cams can show exactly how the accident happened. This can support your side of the story and make your case stronger. The footage can help prove:

If the other driver broke any traffic rules

If road conditions or obstacles played a role

played a role If it was a hit-and-run and details about the other vehicle (like color, model, or number plate)

Dash cams can also capture what happened during and after the crash. Some dash cams even record sound, which can catch the other driver saying something important—like an apology, threat, or anything that shows they were at fault.

Why You Should Tell Your Lawyer About Dash Cam Footage

If you have dash cam footage, tell your car accident lawyer immediately. This will help save the video before it’s lost or deleted. If the other driver has a dash cam, your lawyer can ask for that footage as well, using a formal legal request.

Lawyers use dash cam footage to show:

How fast you or the other driver were going

you or the other driver were going Where your car was on the road

on the road How the crash happened —which side was hit, and by whom

—which side was hit, and by whom What the other driver did after the crash

This can all be very helpful when claiming insurance or going to court.

Can Dash Cam Footage Be Used Against You?

Yes. While dash cam footage can help your case, it can also hurt your case if it shows something that makes you look at fault. The other driver’s lawyer or insurance company might say:

The footage is unclear or edited

The dash cam was not installed properly

The video doesn’t actually show the crash

So, it’s important to make sure your dash cam is installed correctly and to share everything with your lawyer early on.

In Wisconsin, dash cam footage can be powerful evidence in a car accident case. It can show what really happened and support your claim for compensation. But it can also work against you if it shows your mistakes or if not installed correctly. That’s why it’s best to work with an experienced Wisconsin car accident lawyer like those at Eisenberg Law Offices. They can help use the footage to your advantage and deal with the other side’s tactics to ensure you get the compensation you deserve.

SOURCE