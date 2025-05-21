Usa laws

Understanding Dash Cam Regulations in Utah

by John
Utah allows the use of dash cams, but there are specific regulations regarding their placement and recording practices.

Mounting Regulations

  • Windshield Placement:
    • Dash cams can be mounted on the windshield in Utah.
    • They must be positioned either:
      • In the corner of the driver’s side, taking up no more than four inches of space, or
      • Along the top of the windshield, not extending down more than four inches.
  • Rear Windows:
    • Dash cams may also be installed on rear windows without penalty.
  • Obstruction:
    • The dash cam must not obstruct the driver’s view of the road. Improper mounting that blocks vision can result in fines.

Recording Laws

  • Audio Recording:
    • Utah is a one-party consent state. This means as long as one person in the conversation (such as the driver) consents to the recording, it is legal to record audio in the vehicle.
    • Although not legally required, it is considered best practice to inform all passengers that audio and video recording is taking place.
  • Video Recording:
    • There are no specific restrictions on video recording from a dash cam as long as privacy laws are respected and the device is mounted legally.

Legal Use and Admissibility

  • Court Use:
    • Dash cam footage is generally admissible in court if it is obtained legally and does not violate privacy or obstruction laws.
  • Commercial Vehicles:
    • The same mounting and recording rules apply to commercial vehicles in Utah.

Summary Table

Regulation AreaUtah Law/Guidance
Windshield MountingAllowed: ≤4″ from top or lower driver’s side corner
Rear WindowAllowed
ObstructionMust not block driver’s view
Audio RecordingOne-party consent required
Passenger NoticeRecommended, not required
Court AdmissibilityAllowed if legally obtained

Key Takeaways

  • Dash cams are legal in Utah if properly mounted and do not obstruct the driver’s view.
  • Audio recording requires the consent of at least one party in the vehicle.
  • Notifying passengers is good practice, even if not required by law.
  • Improper mounting or blocking the driver’s vision can result in fines.

Always check for updates to state laws before installing or using a dash cam.

