Understanding Dash Cam Regulations in Utah

Utah allows the use of dash cams, but there are specific regulations regarding their placement and recording practices.

Mounting Regulations

Windshield Placement: Dash cams can be mounted on the windshield in Utah. They must be positioned either: In the corner of the driver’s side, taking up no more than four inches of space, or Along the top of the windshield, not extending down more than four inches.

Rear Windows: Dash cams may also be installed on rear windows without penalty.

Obstruction: The dash cam must not obstruct the driver’s view of the road. Improper mounting that blocks vision can result in fines.



Recording Laws

Audio Recording: Utah is a one-party consent state. This means as long as one person in the conversation (such as the driver) consents to the recording, it is legal to record audio in the vehicle. Although not legally required, it is considered best practice to inform all passengers that audio and video recording is taking place.

Video Recording: There are no specific restrictions on video recording from a dash cam as long as privacy laws are respected and the device is mounted legally.



Legal Use and Admissibility

Court Use: Dash cam footage is generally admissible in court if it is obtained legally and does not violate privacy or obstruction laws.

Commercial Vehicles: The same mounting and recording rules apply to commercial vehicles in Utah.



Summary Table

Regulation Area Utah Law/Guidance Windshield Mounting Allowed: ≤4″ from top or lower driver’s side corner Rear Window Allowed Obstruction Must not block driver’s view Audio Recording One-party consent required Passenger Notice Recommended, not required Court Admissibility Allowed if legally obtained

Key Takeaways

Dash cams are legal in Utah if properly mounted and do not obstruct the driver’s view.

Audio recording requires the consent of at least one party in the vehicle.

Notifying passengers is good practice, even if not required by law.

Improper mounting or blocking the driver’s vision can result in fines.

Always check for updates to state laws before installing or using a dash cam.

