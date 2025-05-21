Understanding Dash Cam Regulations in Utah

Utah allows the use of dash cams, but there are specific regulations regarding their placement and recording practices.
Mounting Regulations
- Windshield Placement:
- Dash cams can be mounted on the windshield in Utah.
- They must be positioned either:
- In the corner of the driver’s side, taking up no more than four inches of space, or
- Along the top of the windshield, not extending down more than four inches.
- Rear Windows:
- Dash cams may also be installed on rear windows without penalty.
- Obstruction:
- The dash cam must not obstruct the driver’s view of the road. Improper mounting that blocks vision can result in fines.
Recording Laws
- Audio Recording:
- Utah is a one-party consent state. This means as long as one person in the conversation (such as the driver) consents to the recording, it is legal to record audio in the vehicle.
- Although not legally required, it is considered best practice to inform all passengers that audio and video recording is taking place.
- Video Recording:
- There are no specific restrictions on video recording from a dash cam as long as privacy laws are respected and the device is mounted legally.
Legal Use and Admissibility
- Court Use:
- Dash cam footage is generally admissible in court if it is obtained legally and does not violate privacy or obstruction laws.
- Commercial Vehicles:
- The same mounting and recording rules apply to commercial vehicles in Utah.
Summary Table
|Regulation Area
|Utah Law/Guidance
|Windshield Mounting
|Allowed: ≤4″ from top or lower driver’s side corner
|Rear Window
|Allowed
|Obstruction
|Must not block driver’s view
|Audio Recording
|One-party consent required
|Passenger Notice
|Recommended, not required
|Court Admissibility
|Allowed if legally obtained
Key Takeaways
- Dash cams are legal in Utah if properly mounted and do not obstruct the driver’s view.
- Audio recording requires the consent of at least one party in the vehicle.
- Notifying passengers is good practice, even if not required by law.
- Improper mounting or blocking the driver’s vision can result in fines.
Always check for updates to state laws before installing or using a dash cam.
SOURCES
[1] https://www.blackboxmycar.com/pages/are-dash-cams-legal-in-my-area-dash-cam-laws-in-every-us-state
[2] https://www.expertmarket.com/dash-cams/dash-cam-laws-by-state
[3] https://le.utah.gov/xcode/Title77/Chapter7A/77-7a-S103.html
[4] https://facit.ai/insights/dash-cam-laws-by-state
[5] https://matrackinc.com/dash-cam-laws-by-states/