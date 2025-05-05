Understanding Dash Cam Regulations in Tennessee

Legality and Mounting Requirements

Dash cams are legal in Tennessee.

They must be mounted on the dashboard, not on the driver’s windshield.

Placement must not obstruct the driver’s view of the road.

Audio Recording Laws

Tennessee follows a single-party consent rule for audio recording.

This means you can record audio as long as one person involved in the conversation (such as the driver) consents to the recording.

Use in Legal Proceedings

Dash cam footage is generally admissible in Tennessee courts if it is relevant to the case.

Opposing parties can challenge its relevance, and judges may allow only the portions directly related to the incident in question.

You can request dash cam footage from the other party during the discovery phase of a lawsuit.

Best Practices

Always inform passengers if audio is being recorded to avoid privacy concerns.

Ensure your dash cam is securely mounted on the dashboard and does not interfere with your line of sight to comply with state law and avoid fines.

