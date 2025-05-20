Understanding Dash Cam Regulations in Oregon

Dash cams are legal to own and use in Oregon.

Mounting Requirements

Windshield/Window Mounting: It is illegal to mount dash cams on the windshield or any vehicle window in Oregon, as state law prohibits any material that impairs the driver’s ability to see into or out of the vehicle.

Dashboard Mounting: Dash cams must be mounted on the dashboard, ensuring they do not obstruct the driver's view.

Best Practice: Place the dash cam low on the dashboard or behind the rearview mirror if it does not block your view, but avoid any placement that could be interpreted as an obstruction.

Audio Recording Laws

Consent Required: Oregon is a two-party (all-party) consent state for audio recording. You must have the consent of everyone being recorded inside the vehicle.

Legal Risk: Recording conversations without consent can result in legal penalties. It is safest to disable audio recording unless all parties are aware and have agreed.

Use of Footage

Dash cam footage can be valuable for insurance claims or police reports, but its admissibility in court is at the judge’s discretion.

Always consult an attorney if you plan to use dash cam footage as legal evidence.

City Ordinances

Most Oregon cities, including Portland, Eugene, Salem, and Bend, follow the statewide regulations; however, always check for local updates or clarifications.

Summary Table: Oregon Dash Cam Rules

Regulation Area Rule/Requirement Mounting Location Dashboard only; windshield/window mounting is illegal Obstruction Must not block driver’s view Audio Recording All-party consent required City Variations Generally follow state law, check for local updates

Best Practices

Inform all passengers if your dash cam records audio.

Regularly review and manage your dash cam footage for privacy and storage.

Be mindful when sharing footage online, especially if it includes identifiable individuals.



Dash cams are legal in Oregon, but you must mount them on the dashboard (not the windshield or windows) and obtain consent from all parties for audio recording.

