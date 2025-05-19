Understanding Dash Cam Regulations in Oklahoma

Oklahoma allows the use of dash cams, but there are specific regulations you must follow regarding their placement and use.

Mounting Requirements:

It is illegal to mount a dash cam on the driver’s windshield in Oklahoma, as this can obstruct the driver’s view of the road.

The recommended and legal placement for a dash cam is on the dashboard, ensuring it does not block your view of the roadway.

Oklahoma law (§47-12-404(C)) prohibits placing any object in the interior of the vehicle that obstructs the driver’s clear view ahead or to the sides.

Audio Recording:

Oklahoma is a single-party consent state for audio recording. This means you can legally record audio in your vehicle as long as at least one party (which can be you) consents to the recording.

Court Admissibility:

Dash cam footage is generally admissible in Oklahoma courts if it is relevant to the case, as defined by the Oklahoma Evidence Code. The footage must help establish facts, such as in personal injury or accident claims.

Best Practices:

Mount your dash cam securely on the dashboard, away from airbags and without obstructing your view.

Ensure that any audio recording complies with single-party consent laws.

Regularly check local ordinances, as they may have additional restrictions.

Summary Table

Regulation Area Oklahoma Law/Guidance Windshield Mounting Illegal Dashboard Mounting Legal, if not obstructing view Audio Recording Single-party consent required Court Use Admissible if relevant and lawfully obtained



Dash cams are legal in Oklahoma as long as they are not mounted on the windshield and do not obstruct the driver’s view. Mount your dash cam on the dashboard, comply with single-party audio consent, and your footage can be valuable evidence if needed.

