Understanding Dash Cam Regulations in Missouri

In July 2017, Robert Orr of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, unexpectedly became part of a viral story after his dashboard camera (dash cam) captured a dramatic accident involving a Lowe’s semi-truck running a red light. The footage played a key role in showing exactly what happened and was quickly turned over to law enforcement and insurance companies. Today, Robert is one of many drivers who believes everyone should have a dash cam.

If you’ve been thinking about installing a dash cam in your vehicle, here’s everything you need to know—from legality to benefits and installation tips.

Are Dashboard Cameras Legal in Missouri?

Yes, dash cams are 100% legal in Missouri.

Unlike some states that restrict or ban dash cams due to visibility or privacy concerns, Missouri has no such limitations. You’re free to install and use a dash cam in your car as long as it doesn’t block your view while driving.

However, if you’re traveling across state lines, keep in mind that some nearby states like Illinois have mounting restrictions. In Illinois, dash cams can’t block more than a 5-inch square on the driver’s side of the windshield.

How Do Dash Cams Work?

Dash cams are small video cameras that mount inside your vehicle, typically on the windshield. They automatically record while you drive and save footage on a removable memory card.

Some models also have “Parking Mode,” which allows the camera to keep recording even when your vehicle is turned off, offering extra protection against vandalism or hit-and-runs in parking lots.

How Much Do Dash Cams Cost?

Dash cams come in all price ranges. You can expect to pay:

$60 for a basic, entry-level model

for a basic, entry-level model $200 or more for high-end models with added features

Higher-end dash cams may include:

HD or 4K video quality

Night vision

Dual-channel recording (front and rear view)

(front and rear view) GPS tracking

Impact sensors

Choose a model that fits your needs. If you just want protection during daily driving, a standard dash cam will do the job.

Why Do People Use Dash Cams?

Drivers across Missouri and beyond are embracing dash cams for several useful reasons:

Prove fault in car accidents

Protect parked vehicles

Guard against insurance fraud

Document road rage incidents

Record scenic drives or road trips

Monitor employee driving in company vehicles

Even though insurance companies don’t currently offer discounts for dash cam users, the video evidence they provide can be valuable when filing or disputing a claim.

Are Dash Cam Videos Useful for Insurance Claims?

Yes. Dash cam footage can support your insurance claim, especially in cases involving:

Hit-and-runs

Aggressive or distracted drivers

Red light and stop sign violations

False accusations after an accident

In Missouri, dash cam footage is generally admissible in court if approved by a judge. That said, always store and handle footage responsibly, especially if you intend to use it as evidence.

Installing a Dash Cam: DIY or Pro?

You can install a dash cam on your own if you’re tech-savvy, but for the best results, especially for hardwired setups, a professional installation is recommended.

Basic steps to install a dash cam:

Choose a mounting spot (usually the top center of the windshield). Connect to the vehicle’s fuse box. Run the power cable along the trim. Connect to a hot-in-start fuse so the camera powers with your car. Ground the camera and hide excess wires. Test it to ensure it starts and stops with your engine.

Note: Some shops, including collision centers near Kansas City, do not yet offer installation services, but this could change in the future.

Dash cams are completely legal in Missouri, and they’re more than just cool gadgets—they’re powerful tools for driver protection and peace of mind. Whether you’re dealing with aggressive drivers, want to record your scenic road trip, or just want evidence in case of an accident, having a dash cam can be a smart investment.

