Understanding Dash Cam Regulations in Minnesota

Dash cams are legal to use in Minnesota, but there are strict regulations regarding where they can be mounted inside a vehicle. The law specifies that dash cams must be installed:

Directly behind the rearview mirror

Slightly above the rearview mirror

Slightly below the rearview mirror

Mounting a dash cam on the dashboard or in any other location that obstructs the driver’s view is prohibited. Violating these placement rules can result in fines or traffic violations, and footage from an improperly mounted dash cam may not be admissible in court.

Audio Recording and Privacy Laws

Minnesota operates under a one-party consent rule for audio recordings. This means that as the driver, you are legally allowed to record audio within your vehicle without informing or obtaining consent from passengers. However, it is recommended to turn off your dash cam when on private property to avoid recording individuals in situations where they have a reasonable expectation of privacy, as this could lead to privacy violations.

Commercial Vehicles and Notification

For commercial vehicles, such as taxis, delivery trucks, or company cars, employers are required to inform employees if dash cams are installed. Employers should establish clear policies regarding the use and storage of dash cam footage to address privacy concerns.

Recording Police Interactions

You are legally permitted to record interactions with police officers in Minnesota, including during traffic stops and other encounters on public roads, as these are considered public settings.

Summary Table: Minnesota Dash Cam Laws

Regulation Requirement Legality Dash cams are legal Mounting location Only behind, above, or below rearview mirror; dashboard mounting is illegal Audio recording One-party consent (driver can record without informing passengers) Commercial vehicle policy Employers must notify employees of dash cam use Recording police Allowed during public interactions Private property recording Not recommended without consent

Key Takeaways

Dash cams must not obstruct the driver’s view and must be mounted near the rearview mirror.

You can record audio as long as you are a party to the conversation (one-party consent).

Special privacy considerations apply on private property and for commercial vehicles.

Always check for the most current regulations, as laws can change. Proper placement and awareness of privacy rules are essential for legal and effective dash cam use in Minnesota.

