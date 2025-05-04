Usa laws

Understanding Dash Cam Regulations in Indiana

Understanding Dash Cam Regulations in Indiana

Dash cams are legal in Indiana, but there are specific rules about how and where they can be installed:

  • Placement: Dash cams must be mounted in the bottom corner of the passenger side of the windshield.
  • Size Limit: The device cannot be larger than 4 square inches.
  • Dashboard Option: You may also install a dash cam on the dashboard as long as it does not obstruct the driver’s view.
  • Obstruction: The main principle is that the dash cam should not block or interfere with the driver’s line of sight. Incorrect placement, such as mounting it in the center or on the driver’s side, can result in fines.
  • Installation: It is recommended to install the dash cam according to the manufacturer’s instructions to avoid creating blind spots or legal issues.

Privacy Considerations:

  • Indiana does not have specific laws restricting video recording in public spaces like roads. However, if your dash cam records audio inside the vehicle, it’s good practice to inform passengers, as some states have consent laws for audio recording.

Summary Table

RegulationIndiana Requirement
Legal to use dash cam?Yes
Windshield placementBottom corner, passenger side only
Maximum size4 square inches
Dashboard placementAllowed if not obstructing driver’s view
Audio recording consentRecommended to notify passengers

Key Takeaway:
You can legally use a dash cam in Indiana, but it must be no larger than 4 square inches and installed in the bottom passenger-side corner of the windshield, or on the dashboard without blocking your view. Improper installation can lead to fines.

Want to know more about dash cam privacy rules or regulations in other states?

