This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In South Carolina

Blackville, a small town in Barnwell County, has been named the poorest town in South Carolina, according to a comprehensive analysis by 24/7 Wall St. The designation is based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, which examined cities and towns with populations between 1,000 and 25,000, ranking them by median household income.

With a population of about 1,778 as of 2023, Blackville’s economic challenges are stark. The median household income in the town is just $19,583 to $26,100 per year, depending on the data source-both figures are dramatically lower than the state median of $58,234 and the national median of $69,021. The average household income is higher, at $68,621, indicating a significant income gap between the wealthiest and poorest residents. Nearly half (45.8%) of Blackville households receive SNAP benefits, highlighting widespread reliance on government assistance.

Poverty is a persistent issue in Blackville. The town’s poverty rate hovers around 28%, far above both the state and national averages. This high poverty rate is reflected in the town’s demographics: 48% of households earn less than $25,000 annually, and another 16% fall in the $25,000–$44,000 range. The per capita income is just $20,481, compared to the U.S. average of $37,638.

Blackville’s economic struggles have deep historical roots. Once a thriving cotton hub and railroad town, Blackville’s fortunes declined after the removal of the railroad line in the late 1980s, compounding the town’s economic woes. Efforts to revitalize the community have included promoting tourism and preserving historic sites, but poverty remains a significant challenge.

Demographically, Blackville is predominantly African American (about 85%), with a median age of 42. The town has seen a population decline in recent years, further straining its economic base. Unemployment rates have fluctuated, with recent figures around 7.5%, higher than the national average.

Despite its challenges, Blackville’s residents continue to seek ways to improve their community, but the town’s designation as the poorest in South Carolina underscores the persistent economic hardship facing many rural communities in the state.

