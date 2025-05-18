This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In Oregon

Oakridge, a small city nestled in Lane County, has earned the distinction of being the poorest town in Oregon as of 2025. With a population hovering just above 3,000, Oakridge faces persistent economic challenges that set it apart from other communities in the state. The most recent data paints a stark picture: the median household income in Oakridge is just $29,336, a figure that is dramatically lower than Oregon’s statewide median and even below the federal poverty line for many family sizes. This low income level is compounded by a high poverty rate-nearly 30% of Oakridge residents live below the poverty line, and about 18% of families are affected.

Demographically, Oakridge is predominantly White, with over 94% of its residents identifying as non-Hispanic White, and smaller percentages representing Hispanic and multi-racial backgrounds. The city’s median age is just under 40, reflecting a mix of working-age adults and older residents. Homeownership is relatively high at 64.5%, but property values are modest, with the median home valued at $192,400 as of 2022. Despite the prevalence of homeownership, many families struggle to make ends meet, and the economic downturn has led to a declining population, with the city shrinking by about 3% since 2020.

The roots of Oakridge’s economic hardship are deep. Historically reliant on the timber industry, the town suffered significant job losses as mills closed and logging declined, a trend that has persisted for decades. This loss of industry left limited employment opportunities, and the local economy has struggled to diversify. The impact is especially pronounced among children; Oakridge’s school district is recognized as one of the poorest in the nation, with a child poverty rate reportedly as high as 56%. This has far-reaching effects, from educational attainment to long-term health and well-being.

Despite these challenges, Oakridge remains a resilient community. Residents rely on each other and on local initiatives to support those in need. However, the data is clear: when it comes to economic hardship, Oakridge stands out as the poorest town in Oregon, a reflection of both historical shifts and ongoing struggles to revitalize its local economy.

